Mercyhurst grad Ryan Zapolski takes long road, earns stripes for Team USA

The U.S. men's hockey team hasn't won gold since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team. A look at the Americans' recent finishes and the primary goaltenders:

Ryan Zapolski has gone from third-string goalie at Mercyhurst to the likely first-stringer for Team USA.

In between, the Erie native bounced between six ECHL teams in two seasons before emerging as an elite player in Finland.

His hockey odyssey will reach an apex next month at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“It still really hasn't hit me,” Zapolski said by phone from Finland. “It probably won't until we get there. It's everybody's dream as an athlete. You want to be on the biggest stage possible and to play for your country.”

Zapolski, 31, is getting this chance because the NHL barred its players from participating. Commissioner Gary Bettman's decision opened the door for U.S. pros playing in the minor leagues and overseas, and Zapolski has been one of the top goalies in the Kontinental Hockey League this season.

When the U.S. named its roster New Year's Day, Zapolski was the first goalie chosen. European veteran professionals Brandon Maxwell and David Leggio since have been added, but Zapolski has the endorsement of coach Tony Granato.

“Ryan has had the best year of the three,” Granato said in a recent conference call.

Zapolski is 23-10 for Helsinki-based Jokerit this season with a 1.63 goals-against average, .936 save percentage and league-best nine shutouts.

“Nothing has ever been handed to Ryan, and he wouldn't want anything handed to him,” Mercyhurst coach Rick Gotkin said. “He's earned everything.”

Western Pa. bred

Zapolski grew up during the 1990s, so he rooted for the Mario Lemieux- and Jaromir Jagr-led Penguins. His favorite goalie? Ken Wregget.

But Zapolski didn't play goalie until he was 12. Although he had a successful stint with his junior team, Mahoning Valley, major college programs weren't calling.

“I remember talking with him during the recruiting process about him being our third goalie,” Gotkin said. “We didn't even talk to him about starting. He said ‘I love Erie and love Mercyhurst and really want to do this' and just wanted an opportunity.”

Zapolski saw some playing time as a freshman in 2007-08 but went 2-7-2 with a 3.82 goals-against average. The next summer, though, was a turning point. Zapolski hadn't worked with a goalie coach before, so he attended a camp held by goalie guru Mitch Korn. Before, it was see puck, stop puck. There, Zapolski learned the intricacies of the position.

It paid off immediately. An injury to Mercyhurst's backup and spotty play by the starter opened things up for Zapolski, and he took advantage, going 18-5-3 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .934 save percentage as a sophomore.

“I kind of looked at it as when I got my chance, it was probably my only chance,” said Zapolski, who was a second-team All-Atlantic Hockey Conference selection. “At that time, you don't think about pro hockey or anything. I was just focused on academics more than any athletics.”

But scouts were taking notice, and after two more solid seasons with the Lakers, Zapolski signed with the ECHL's Florida Everblades in 2011.

Man on the move

Life as an ECHL player isn't glamorous, and not just because of the long bus rides. Players who aren't under contract by parent clubs in the American Hockey League or NHL are extremely expendable. Since teams typically carry just two goalies, the math doesn't work in their favor.

So Zapolski spent time with Stockton (Calif.), Kalamazoo (Mich.), Toledo and Gwinnett (Ga.) in the 2011-12 season, playing a total of 15 games.

“You're basically on a 24-hour contract,” Zapolski said. “You go to the rink one day, and you never know if you'll get traded or cut.”

He got his break the next season, when an injury opened a roster spot with South Carolina. Much like at Mercyhurst, he didn't waste his opportunity. Zapolski went 25-11-2 with a 1.62 GAA and .944 save percentage, earning Rookie of the Year and MVP.

“I had played well everywhere I was, I thought,” he said. “But when you're on a team for two months, it's hard to find any consistency. (In South Carolina), I was getting my first real chance.”

Up the ladder

After his breakout season, AHL teams pursued Zapolski, but he was intrigued when Lukko of the Finnish Elite League offered him a contract. Finland is known for producing world-class goaltenders, so Zapolski said he figured the coaching could help elevate his game.

It was a match from the start, as he never had a goals-against average of higher than 2.21 during his three years there. And the culture shock was minimal, he said.

Zapolski played in what he called a hockey-crazed city and started to get recognized at restaurants and grocery stores.

Last season, he signed a two-year deal in the KHL, where he has excelled in what is considered the second-best league in the world. He recently signed a two-year extension.

Ready for his close-up

Zapolski's laid-back personality figures to be an ideal fit for the enormity of the Olympics, but even his voice picks up when he talks about the possibility of meeting fellow athletes such as Shaun White and Lindsey Vonn.

“It's an incredible feeling,” Zapolski said. “It's exciting, overwhelming and it's going to be an amazing experience.”

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.