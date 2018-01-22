Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

6-time champ Novak Djokovic ousted from Australian Open in round of upsets

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic grimaces during his fourth round match against South Korea's Chung Hyeon at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic grimaces during his fourth round match against South Korea's Chung Hyeon at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
United States' Tennys Sandgren celebrates after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
United States' Tennys Sandgren celebrates after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts after losing a point to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts after losing a point to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing to South Korea's Chung Hyeon during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing to South Korea's Chung Hyeon during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
South Korea's Chung Hyeon, left, is congratulated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
South Korea's Chung Hyeon, left, is congratulated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Hyeon Chung of South Korea celebrates winning a point in his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbiaon day eight of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Getty Images
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Hyeon Chung of South Korea celebrates winning a point in his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbiaon day eight of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was stunned in straight sets by Hyeon Chung only hours after Tennys Sandgren upset No. 5 Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open.

The back-to-back upsets Monday have set up a very unexpected quarterfinal: Chung, the first Korean to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam, vs. 97th-ranked Sandgren, who had never won a match at a major or beaten a top 10 player until last week.

No. 58-ranked Chung relentlessly attacked Djokovic — who is playing his first tournament since Wimbledon last July because of an injured right elbow — in the 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (3) fourth-round win.

He ripped 47 winners, including a forehand on the slide and at full stretch that put him within two points of victory, in the almost 3 12-hour match.

Chung credited the usually athletic Djokovic, who needed a medical timeout in the second set for a massage on his sore elbow, for the inspiration for that unlikely shot.

“When I'm young, I'm just trying to copy Novak because he's my idol,” Chung said. “I can't believe this tonight. Dreams come true tonight.”

The 26-year-old Sandgren, who entered the season's opening major ranked 97th, missed a match point in the fourth set but held on for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 6-3 win over Thiem. It followed up his earlier victory over 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka.

“I don't know if this is a dream or not — all you guys are here, so maybe it's not,” he said in an on-court TV interview after his 3-hour, 54-minute fourth-round win. “I'm not in my underwear, so maybe it's not a dream.”

Sandgren is only the second man in 20 years to reach the quarterfinals on his debut at Melbourne Park.

He converted half of his eight break-point chances, and fended off 10 of the 12 he faced against Thiem, and hit 63 winners against 38 unforced errors in the biggest win of his life.

“Trying to keep riding the wave,” said Sandgren, who was named after his great-grandfather and who comes from Tennessee.

Defending champion Roger Federer had no real difficulties in reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 14th time, accounting for Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The 19-time major winner had never played Fucsovics but had beaten his coach — Attila Savolt — here in the second round in 2002.

Federer will renew a lengthy rivalry next against Tomas Berdych, who returned to the quarterfinals for the seventh time at Melbourne Park with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini.

The win over Fucsovics was Federer's first day match of the 2018 tournament, and he joked about needing sunglasses and a towel for the beach but said really the only change was to set the alarm for a different time.

Angelique Kerber, the only Grand Slam singles winner remaining in the women's draw, was up earlier, and got a serious wakeup call.

For a while it appeared Kerber's progression could unravel against No. 88 Hsieh Su-wei, a former top-ranked doubles player with a double-handed grip on both sides, until she regained momentum for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win. That earned Kerber a quarterfinal spot against U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys.

With a mix of slice and chips, lobs and bunts, whippy half-volleys and wristy crosscourt ground strokes off both wings, Hsieh pushed Kerber to the extremes.

“Credit to her. She played an unbelievable match,” said Kerber, who won the Australian and U.S. Open titles in 2016 and is on a 13-match winning streak to start 2018. “I was feeling I was running everywhere.”

Keys returned to the quarterfinals here for the first time in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 8-seeded Caroline Garcia, and is yet to drop a set so far.

Top-seeded Simona Halep, who had to rally from triple match point down to advance through the third round, beat Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2.

Hsieh, contesting the fourth round in a major for the first time in a decade, certainly made the most of her time back in the spotlight.

The Taiwanese player took out one major winner — Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza — in the second round, and took the first set of Kerber.

“I like to play freestyle,” Hsieh, a two-time Grand Slam doubles titlist, explaining her unusual array of shots. “Like today I go on the court, if I don't have a plan then I do whatever I can.”

