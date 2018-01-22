Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Top gymnastics board members resign amid abuse case

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Former Olympian Aly Raisman confronts Larry Nassar in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom during the fourth day of a sentencing hearing for the former sports doctor, who pled guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault, in Lansing, Mich.
Matthew Dae Smith/AP
Updated 5 hours ago

The chairman, vice chairman and treasurer of USA Gymnastics have resigned.

Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelly announced they were stepping down Monday after calls for their ouster by gymnasts who have testified they were abused by ex USAG sports doctor Larry Nassar, whose sentencing hearing continues this week in Michigan. Former Olympians and dozens of others have testified at the hearing.

CEO Steve Penny was forced out last year.

A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press that U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun met with Parilla earlier this month and asked for his resignation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the issue publicly.

In a statement, Blackmun said new board leadership is needed because current leaders have “been focused on establishing they did nothing wrong” instead of supporting the abuse victims.

