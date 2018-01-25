Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ski film pioneer Warren Miller dies at 93

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
“White Magic,” released in 1989, was the 40th feature film by famed ski cinematographer Warren Miller. (Photo from Seattle Times Archives)
Updated 50 minutes ago

A pioneer in ski films whose annual action flick for generations set the tone for the upcoming season has died.

Warren Miller and his company produced nearly 70 ski films since the 1950s, chronically freestyle and extreme skiing's evolution from tight mogul tuns to jumps off large cliffs in other-worldly high-mountain terrain.

Miller died Wednesday at his home on Ocras Island in Washington's Puget Sound, according to the Seattle Times. He was 93.

Miller's films were "no less than a celebration of the sport, which Mr. Miller advocated as a burst of 'freedom' and escape from stressful lives for people of all ages. Every film came with a trademark Mr. Miller challenge to audience members to throw caution to the wind and strap on some boards before their knees reached their lifetime capacity of bends," Ron Ludd wrote in the filmmaker's obituary for The Seattle Times.

Talking to the Seattle Times in 2010, Miller spoke about the connection between skiing and freedom.

"I really believe in my heart that that first turn you make on a pair of skis is your first taste of total freedom, the first time in your life that you could go anywhere that your adrenaline would let you go," Miller said at age 86. "And I show that in my films. I didn't preach it. But once you experience that freedom — I'd personally narrate that show over 100 times a year — and I came to the conclusion that man's search for freedom is embedded in our genes. That's what everybody wants."

Miller's work and his film narration, for many, was the only peek offered into far-flung ski destinations like the Alps, Japan, Greenland or even just "out West" for a kid growing up with only the hills of the Midwest.

Professional skiers and fans alike posted tributes to Miller and his films on online.

Miller eventually stepped away from the camera and from production work. His son, Kurt Miller, and partner Peter Speek, acquired Warren Miller Entertainment in 1989. In 2001, the company was sold to Time Inc. It has changed ownership several times since. Warren Miller Entertainment still produces an annual film, now narrated by Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley.

Warren Miller Entertainment's latest film, Line of Descent, was released last summer.

