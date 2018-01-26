Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Pop Warner doesn't support youth tackle football ban bill

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Former Chicago Bears running back Mike Adamle, left, speaks in support of the Dave Duerson Act as state Rep. Carol Sente, left, Tregg Duerson, second from right, and former Bears linebacker Otis Wilson listen during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Chicago. The Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE would ban tackle football for Illinois children younger than 12 years old. Last year, Adamle said he was diagnosed with dementia, and that his doctor saw signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He believes this and the past 19 years of epileptic seizures resulted from his concussions in football.
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Former Chicago Bears running back Mike Adamle, left, speaks in support of the Dave Duerson Act as state Rep. Carol Sente, left, Tregg Duerson, second from right, and former Bears linebacker Otis Wilson listen during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Chicago. The Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE would ban tackle football for Illinois children younger than 12 years old. Last year, Adamle said he was diagnosed with dementia, and that his doctor saw signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He believes this and the past 19 years of epileptic seizures resulted from his concussions in football.

Updated 18 hours ago

CHICAGO — The Pop Warner youth football program says it doesn't agree with banning football for young people after legislation was unveiled in Illinois prohibiting tackle football for children under 12.

Pop Warner spokesperson Brian Heffron says the organization “can't imagine elected officials mandating to parents which sports their children can play.”

Illinois state Rep. Carol Sente on Thursday filed the Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE named for the Chicago Bears defensive back who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy. CTE has been linked to concussions or repeated head trauma.

Heffron says Pop Warner has focused on improving the game and offers parents the option of tackle or flag football.

Supporters of the legislation say the measure isn't meant to ban tackle football, it's meant to protect children.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.