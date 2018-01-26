Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Michigan State athletic director retires over Larry Nassar sex abuse

Wire Reports | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis announces his retirement Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Mich. Hollis is the second university official to step down in as many days amid sharp criticism over the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State's athletic director retired Friday, two days after the university president resigned over the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

Mark Hollis, who had been in the job for 10 years, disclosed the move during a meeting with a small group of reporters on campus. He was asked why he would not stay on.

“Because I care,” Hollis said, holding back tears. “When you look at the scope of everything, that's the reason I made a choice to retire now. And I hope that has a little bit, a little bit, of helping that healing process.”

Hours later, the university named its vice president to serve as acting president after the departure of president Lou Anna Simon. Bill Beekman is expected to serve briefly in the role until the board of trustees can hire an interim president and then a permanent leader.

Also Friday, USA Gymnastics confirmed its entire board of directors would resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The USOC threatened to decertify the organization, which, besides picking U.S. national teams, is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country.

Meanwhile, ESPN released an in-depth investigative story about two hours after Hollis' announcement and scrutinized the way football coach Mark Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo handled allegations of sexual assault against their players.

Izzo told Tim Brando of Fox Sports 1 that he has no plans to retire and said “There's absolutely no truth to that report.”

Dantonio also refuted the ESPN report and denied his reported retirement rumors.

Some of the nation's top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among Nassar's victims.

At the university board's meeting, chairman Brian Breslin said it was “clear that MSU has not been focused enough on the victims.” The trustees, he said, want to resume discussions with those who have sued the school to “reach a fair and just conclusion.” Talks broke down last year.

The board plans to ask an independent third party to review health and safety at the school, and it wants state attorney general Bill Schuette to consider appointing a neutral investigator to conduct an inquiry of the Nassar matter “to promote bipartisan acceptance of the results.” Schuette, who is running for governor, will further detail his probe in a news conference Saturday.

Simon submitted her resignation Wednesday after Nassar, a former Michigan State employee, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Several of the 150-plus victims who spoke at his sentencing hearing were former athletes at the school, and many victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.

“I don't believe that I've ever met him,” Hollis said of Nassar. He insisted he did not know about complaints of abuse until an Indianapolis Star report in 2016.

