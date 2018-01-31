Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the octagon? He's got to be teasing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. posted a video of himself standing inside the octagon asking "What are the odds?"

The video was posted to his official Twitter and Facebook accounts Wednesday night with a barefooted, bareknuckled Mayweather rubbing his hands together.

"What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?" Mayweather asks while bouncing in a psuedo-fighter stance.

Paddy is a reference to the Paddy Power gambling potal , and Mayweather had the name emblazed on his trunks.

This isn't the first time the Mayweather, who finished his boxing career with an unblemished 50-0 record, has teased about participating in Mixed Martial Arts.

On Tuesday he'd posted a video of himself walking into an MMA cage.

Some say the two posts are indirect shots to troll UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor .

In his last boxing match, Mayweather defeated McGregor in the 10th round last August.

That fight, known as "The Money Fight" was a blockbuster fight which broke pay-per-view records and generated huge profits.

The pair continue to poke at one another through social media. McGregor is more overt than Mayweather.

We won't show his responses here.

