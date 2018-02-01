Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Duke's Krzyzewskiville shuts down because of flu concerns

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Krzyzewskiville at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Getty Images
Krzyzewskiville at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Updated 19 hours ago

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke's famed Krzyzewskiville will be a ghost town for a while because of flu concerns.

School officials said Thursday that students in the makeshift tent village outside Cameron Indoor Stadium have received an indefinite grace period to leave and return to their dorms.

Larry Moneta, Duke's vice president for student affairs, said in a letter to parents that the school has “elected to take a cautious approach” but hopes to have Krzyzewskiville back to normal soon.

It's a tradition at Duke for students to camp out in tents to claim the best seats for the North Carolina game, which is on March 3. Unless a grace period has been announced, students must be present in the tents both day and night.

