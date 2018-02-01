Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Nation, World Sports

Nassar victim who complained in 2004 gets apology from cops

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Brianne Randall-Gay listens-in from Seattle via Skype, as Meridian Two Manager Frank Walsh, right, and Chief of Police Dan Hall make a public apology Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, for the department's failure to investigate Larry Nassar in 2004. (Dale G Young /Detroit News via AP)
Brianne Randall-Gay listens-in from Seattle via Skype, as Meridian Two Manager Frank Walsh, right, and Chief of Police Dan Hall make a public apology Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, for the department's failure to investigate Larry Nassar in 2004. (Dale G Young /Detroit News via AP)
Brianne Randall-Gay listens-in from Seattle via Skype, as Meridian Twp Manager Frank Walsh tears-up while making a public apology Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, for the police department's failure to investigate Larry Nassar in 2004 when she was molested. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP)
Brianne Randall-Gay listens-in from Seattle via Skype, as Meridian Twp Manager Frank Walsh tears-up while making a public apology Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, for the police department's failure to investigate Larry Nassar in 2004 when she was molested. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP)

Updated 13 hours ago

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman whose assault complaint against Larry Nassar was dismissed without charges being filed in 2004 accepted an apology years later Thursday from a Michigan police chief who said, “We wish we had this one back.”

Brianne Randall-Gay was 17 when she told Meridian Township police that Nassar had molested her with ungloved hands when she sought help for her back. Officers, however, closed the case after the Michigan State University sports doctor offered an aggressive defense and insisted he was using a legitimate medical technique.

Police didn't seek an outside opinion on Nassar's technical explanation.

“It should have been passed on to another expert and it wasn't,” said police Chief Dave Hall, who called that misstep the “downfall” of the investigation.

Randall-Gay, who participated in the news conference by video from Washington state, said the public apology eases her pain but doesn't “erase the pain I've suffered” since 2004.

“I felt like my complaint was ignored. I felt like I was ignored,” she recalled.

Nassar, who also was a doctor for the U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team, subsequently assaulted many more girls after 2004, penetrating them with his hands, according to authorities. He was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison and faces another long sentence next week.

At least 265 women and girls have said they were assaulted in Michigan and elsewhere, some going back to the 1990s.

Hall and township Manager Frank Walsh reached out to Randall-Gay weeks ago and paid for her to travel to Michigan to testify as a victim at Nassar's sentencing. She said she cried when she received their call. The officer who had handled her complaint, Sgt. Andrew McCready, apologized in private.

“We were deceived. We wish we had this one back,” Hall said.

Meridian Township is next to Michigan State in the Lansing area. In the old police report released Wednesday, Randall-Gay and her mother told investigators that they had visited Nassar to discuss treatment for scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. He sent her to physical therapy but saw her again, this time alone.

She told police that Nassar had removed her underwear, forcibly cupped her genitals with his hand and rubbed her breasts — all without gloves.

“She thought it was ‘weird' and it ‘freaked her out,'” the police report says.

Nassar told police he applied pressure to the “perineum,” using a formal word for an area between the legs, and said it was done to manipulate a ligament, according to the report.

He provided a paper version of a PowerPoint presentation about the ligament procedure, titled “The Grand Junction.” The case was closed.

Nassar presented officers with a “stack of medical journals this high,” Walsh told reporters Thursday, raising his arm. “He duped us.”

Outside the Nassar matter, the department now is taking a fresh look at any sexual misconduct complaints filed since 2000 to determine if they were handled properly. The chief also will personally review any new cases.

“We can't undo what happened in 2004. We can only be better because of it, and we're going to take all the steps necessary to make that happen,” Walsh said.

Meanwhile, one of Nassar's lawyers said she has doubts about the large number of women and girls who say they're victims. Shannon Smith told radio station WWJ that it's “really unfortunate” if some stepped forward only because of publicity in the last few weeks.

Nassar released a statement through a co-counsel, saying Smith's comments were a distraction.

Courtroom remarks by victims “have pierced my soul, and I will carry their words with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me