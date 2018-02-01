Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Tom Izzo reticent through Michigan State firestorm

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 8:18 p.m.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks at a news conference after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Izzo has been regarded as one of the most frank and accessible in sports. Larry Nassar and an ESPN report has changed his ways in front of reporters, leaning on mostly scripted statements to dodge questions he can't or doesn't want to answer right now. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks at a news conference after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Izzo has been regarded as one of the most frank and accessible in sports. Larry Nassar and an ESPN report has changed his ways in front of reporters, leaning on mostly scripted statements to dodge questions he can't or doesn't want to answer right now. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Updated 10 hours ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Until recently, Michigan State's Tom Izzo had been regarded as one of the most frank and accessible coaches in sports.

A lot has changed.

The campus the coach has called home for more than three decades is dealing with a crisis over how the school handled allegations against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar. And an ESPN report has stirred the Spartans' basketball and football programs by questioning how Izzo and Mark Dantonio have dealt with allegations against their players.

Dantonio came out strong last week, insisting he always has cooperated with authorities when dealing with cases of sexual assault. Izzo's responses have been mild, a word that hasn't been used much if at all to describe the fiery coach.

Izzo insisted he has not being advised by anyone to stick with his scripted response, saying he always has and always will cooperate with investigations and repeating those same words when pressed by reporters.

“I'm going to do what I think is right,” Izzo said Wednesday night after the fifth-ranked Spartans beat Penn State for their fifth straight win. “I'm sorry. I really am. I watch a lot of TV, and I see on shows that everybody thinks everybody has the right to ask a question. And I've always believed that. I've always been a fan of the media. But I've got to have my rights, too.

“When the time comes, I'll be able to speak out.”

There's a good chance that will not be Saturday night after Michigan State visits Indiana.

As painful as his news conferences may look and sound, Izzo could choose to wait until after the season to answer questions about how he handled allegations against former players and a student assistant coach years ago to avoid the situation becoming even more of a distraction for his program.

Publicly and privately, Izzo has vowed to weather the storm and help “the healing process,” which includes supporting survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse. Nassar, who worked at Michigan State and also was a doctor for the U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team, is facing the rest of his life in prison for molesting girls and young women under the guise of treatment.

Behind the scenes, his players insist the pressure on Izzo isn't negatively affecting the way he prepares and leads the team.

Point guard Cassius Winston said Izzo has been fired up whenever he has seen him over the last week or so.

“A lot of eyes on him,” Winston said. “A lot of people bashing him. A lot of people supporting him. He's using all that emotion and using that to motivate us.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me