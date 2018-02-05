Results of strangest Super Bowl prop bets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots provided plenty of suspense for fans, avid prop bettors were still left wondering: Who would the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his postgame speech?

Here's the result of that prop bet, and nine of the other strangest bets for Super Bowl LII, courtesy of online sportsbook Bovada LV.

• What color will Pink's hair be when she starts to sing the national anthem?

Answer: White/blonde (5/4 odds)

Bettors who picked the favorite here came out winners, as Pink's hair wasn't nearly as colorful as some suspected it may be. And despite struggling with the flu in recent days, she delivered a beautiful rendition of the national anthem, with at least one fellow artist — Sheryl Crow — calling it the "best I've ever heard."

• Will Pink be airborne at any point during her singing of the national anthem?

Answer: No (-400, 1/4 odds)

Nor did the Philadelphia native wear any overt Eagles gear, as some thought she would.

• The number of tweets by President Trump on Feb. 4: Over/under 5

Answer: Under

All told, Trump was relatively quiet on social media on Sunday. He tweeted once in the morning, sending his thoughts and prayers to the victims in a South Carolina train crash, and once after the game to congratulate the Eagles. He did also put out a lengthy statement just before the game through the White House press office.

• What color will Bill Belichick's shirt be at kickoff?

Answer: Blue (4/5 odds)

Belichick kept it simple here, wearing the same color that he wore in both last year's Super Bowl and the 2014 title game. He's also worn gray twice and red once in previous appearances.

Bill Belichick is every Patriots fan this morning. pic.twitter.com/NNapeHO4dK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2018

• Will former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb's vomiting incident from Super Bowl XXXIX be mentioned during the TV broadcast?

Answer: No (1/2 odds)

McNabb says he didn't vomit in the fourth quarter. Teammates say he did. But for all the mystery, one thing is clear: The incident was never mentioned during the broadcast.

• Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during halftime?

Answer: Yes (2/1 odds)

Timberlake opted for the Minnesota native's "I Would Die 4 U," while an image of Prince was projected onto a sheet behind him. Prince fans have since criticized that move.

Justin Timberlake's tribute to Prince was in the spotlight of the Super Bowl. But some people said he crossed the line. pic.twitter.com/IJQxSDSTtE — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 5, 2018

• The number of "wardrobe malfunction" mentions during the TV broadcast: Over/under 1.5 times

Answer: Under (2/5 odds)

In Timberlake's first Super Bowl performance since "Nipplegate," the 2004 halftime show controversy involving Janet Jackson was but a footnote.

• Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Answer: God (4/1 odds)

NBC's Dan Patrick smiled and asked Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles if this was just another game. "Yeah, just another game," Foles said, chuckling. "Unbelievable. All glory to God."

There was even a prop bet on who the MVP would mention first, teammate, god, parents, coach.If we'd of known future pastor Nick Foles would win it, god would have paid off big! #MVP #SuperBowlLll #nickfoles — Gary Miller (@Local12Gary) February 5, 2018

• Which number will be higher: Kickoff temperature in Minnesota or total points scored in the first quarter?

Answer: Total points scored in the first quarter (1 1/10 odds)

The temperature inside U.S. Bank Stadium was comfortable, but outside, in Minneapolis, it was 2 degrees at kickoff, making it the coldest Super Bowl in history. The Patriots and Eagles, meanwhile, combined to score 12 points in the first quarter.

Stephen Gostkowski's field goal marks the first time the Patriots have scored in the first quarter of their Super Bowl appearances in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2018

• Which number will be higher: Points scored by the Patriots, or points and assists recorded by Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving against Portland?

Answer: Null and void

This one might have been close if Irving played in his game. Instead, he remained out with a thigh injury as the Celtics won, 97-96, and Bovada has declared the bet null and void.