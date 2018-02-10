Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Plum grad Cressler a leading scorer for pro basketball team in Estonia

Michael Love
Michael Love | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Nolan Cressler will begin his professional basketball career this fall in Estonia.
Vanderbilt University athletics
Nolan Cressler will begin his professional basketball career this fall in Estonia.

Updated 3 hours ago

Nolan Cressler is playing professional basketball half a world away from his home town of Plum, and the Plum High School and Vanderbilt University graduate is making the most of his opportunity.

In his first season as a pro, he is the second-leading scorer for Avis Utilitas Rapla in the Estonia-Alexela KML.

In 17 Estonia league games, Cressler is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Rapla is 9-8 in league play, third place out of eight heading into the final nine games of the regular season.

All eight teams make the playoffs, set to begin in the last half of April.

Rapla also is a part of the expanded Baltic League which features five teams from Estonia and eight other franchises in Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Rapla finished 5-5 and in third place in Group A and will begin the Baltic League playoffs with a quarterfinal series Feb. 28.

Cressler leads the way in scoring for Rapla in Baltic League contests at 17.3 a game with a 4.5 assists average.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me