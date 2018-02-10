Plum grad Cressler a leading scorer for pro basketball team in Estonia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nolan Cressler is playing professional basketball half a world away from his home town of Plum, and the Plum High School and Vanderbilt University graduate is making the most of his opportunity.

In his first season as a pro, he is the second-leading scorer for Avis Utilitas Rapla in the Estonia-Alexela KML.

In 17 Estonia league games, Cressler is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Rapla is 9-8 in league play, third place out of eight heading into the final nine games of the regular season.

All eight teams make the playoffs, set to begin in the last half of April.

Rapla also is a part of the expanded Baltic League which features five teams from Estonia and eight other franchises in Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Rapla finished 5-5 and in third place in Group A and will begin the Baltic League playoffs with a quarterfinal series Feb. 28.

Cressler leads the way in scoring for Rapla in Baltic League contests at 17.3 a game with a 4.5 assists average.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.