Darrell Wallace Jr. leads pack of young hopefuls at Daytona 500

Glen Wood will skip Daytona for 1st time

Glen Wood is sitting out the Daytona 500.

Wood has done most everything at “The Great American Race,” driving in the inaugural edition in 1959 and winning five Daytona 500s as team owner. He not only had a seat somewhere at every Daytona 500, the 92-year-old Hall of Famer had attended every Speedweeks since 1947.

Wood will have a different view for Sunday's race: from his home.

Although healthy, Wood decided to not make his annual trip from Stuart, Va., because of his age and the potential to catch the deadly flu virus sweeping the country. So he will watch from afar as Paul Menard drives the Wood Brothers Racing entry in the Daytona 500.

“With the flu and everything that's going on everywhere, we just didn't think the risk was there,” son Eddie Wood said. “He made up his own mind, we didn't ask him anything. We were just like, if he wants to go, he'll say so.”

“I keep thinking every day he's going to call and say, ‘Send somebody up here to get me,' ” Eddie Wood said.

Glen Wood won races in various series on the beach and finished 34th in his first — and only — Daytona 500 in a Ford, of course.