With Eric Hosmer, Padres show they're serious about contending

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Kansas City Royals endured seven consecutive losing seasons before Eric Hosmer arrived as a 21-year-old rookie in 2011, helping spearhead a climb to baseball's pinnacle that culminated with back-to-back World Series appearances and a championship in 2015.

The San Diego Padres are looking for him to do it all over again.

By agreeing to an eight-year, $144 million contract, Hosmer is joining a club looking to accelerate its major rebuilding project but likely still a year or two away from contending in the rugged National League West.

The Padres have seven losing seasons in a row as well, but much like those 2011 Royals, they have one of the game's top farm systems, ranked No. 3 by Baseball America.

In exchange for the largest financial commitment in franchise history, Hosmer is expected to guide the team to elite status with his performance and his highly regarded clubhouse presence, especially his influence on young players.

Hosmer, 28, was not only a four-time Gold Glover who averaged 25 homers and 99 RBIs over his last two seasons in K.C. but also emerged as a respected team leader. His RBI double and daring baserunning sparked the ninth-inning comeback that helped the Royals secure a Game 5 win to clinch their first World Series crown in 30 years.

“He's the type of guy you want those guys to be around and you want them to watch and emulate,” said third baseman Chase Headley, back for a second tour of duty with San Diego. “But it also signals that, hey, we're closer. You're not going to pay $20 million a year plus for (five) years if you're expecting not to win till then. That transition's starting to happen.”

Hosmer's contract, the biggest anyone has agreed to this offseason, reportedly contains an opt-out clause after five years and dwindles in value to $13 million per the last three seasons. It also includes limited trade protection and a $5 million signing bonus.

Such a sizable investment, especially coming from a club that had by far the lowest payroll in the majors to start last season ($34.5 million), shows the Padres believe they're approaching the pay-off stage of a revamping process that has featured some fits and starts.

After A.J. Preller took over as general manager in August 2014, the Padres went on a trading frenzy that netted them big-name players like Matt Kemp, Justin Upton, Craig Kimbrel and Wil Myers while gutting the farm system. They also signed free agent pitcher James Shields.

San Diego went 74-88 in 2015 and promptly reversed course, swapping several of those highly paid veterans to replenish its supply of prospects. The fruitful conclusion of the Padres' long-reported pursuit of Hosmer brought a jolt of enthusiasm to a clubhouse mostly populated by young players, with veterans like Headley and catcher A.J. Ellis added for balance this offseason.

“Everybody here's excited to see about a move like that,” Myers said, “to see the Padres are very serious about what's going on.”

Hosmer's arrival bumps Myers from first base to the outfield and also knocks him down the club salary ranks. In January 2017, Myers signed a backloaded six-year, $83 million contract that until now represented the largest deal the Padres awarded.

Myers, a 2016 All-Star who played a month of Class A ball with Hosmer while in the Royals system eight years ago, said he's happy to make way for his old teammate.

“I do love first base. It's something I really enjoy playing,” said Myers, who was mostly an outfielder during his first three seasons in the majors. “But I would rather have a guy like that here than to play first base.”

Manager Andy Green pointed out the value of adding a veteran who can help set an example for what it takes to succeed at the major league level on an individual and team basis. That lesson is particularly vital for young players still attempting to establish themselves.

Green, 40, is part of the wave of youthful managers who are deeply immersed in advanced metrics, but he also preaches the importance of human interaction.

“There's something incredibly powerful about somebody who occupies that clubhouse with you going over, putting his arm around you and talking about what it was like when they broke into the major leagues and the struggles they went through,” Green said.

“You're hungry for guys who have high character, are driven to win and can flat-out play the game of baseball. You get enough of those guys, you can go shock people.”

Even if they're not ready to pull off a shocker in 2018, the Padres are indicating their intention to become a force sooner rather than later.