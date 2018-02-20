Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Way to go, Steven, the prom was three years ago

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) and guard John Wall combine to try to get the rebound from Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, in Washington.
Updated 4 hours ago

Who knew law schools had proms? But it must be a thing in Oklahoma.

Three years ago, Twitter user Lauren (no last name, but @itsloyo on the social media site) invited Oklahoma City Thunder 7-foot, 255-pound center Steven Adams to her law school's prom.

She didn't identify the school, but her Twitter profile indicates she lives in Tulsa, Okla., and roots for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Laur[e]n is only human. Lawyer. Livin' la vida loyo. Boomer Sooner. Thunder up. Tulsa, OK.

She did some nice photoshop work that must not have impressed Adams at the time. He accepted the invitation Monday -- as in Monday, Feb. 19, 2018!

IT. IS. HAPPENING... slightly behind schedule. @itsloyo @RealStevenAdams pic.twitter.com/W2zHlGYrKi

— JD Brown (@JD_Brown9) February 19, 2018

The problem is the 2015 prom ended, you know, in 2015, and Lauren is a lawyer now.

She did suggest inviting Adams to her firm's Christmas party. Or, perhaps, having a lawyer prom.

If the name Steven Adams is familiar to Pitt fans, it's because he spent the 2012-13 season with the Panthers' NCAA Tournament team.

Late in that season, he kept telling people he had no intentions of being a one-and-done player and declaring for the NBA Draft -- until he did just that.

Maybe he meant one-and-done in the tournament. Pitt, a No. 8 seed, lost its first-round game to Wichita State, 73-55, but Adams was his team's leading scorer with 13 points.

Adams, recruited from New Zealand by Jamie Dixon, averaged 23.4 minutes per game for Pitt, but he did score 7.2 points and grab 6.3 rebounds per game.

He was as accurate shooting foul shots as he was prompt on answering prom invitations. He hit only 31 of 70.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

I finally made it ‍♀️ https://t.co/jVFQYby2Tx

— Lo (@itsloyo) February 20, 2018

Let no one forget that three years ago @itsloyo was interviewed by a radio station in New Zealand for this. https://t.co/iXU5t0hs93

— Lauren (@lofofosho) February 20, 2018

