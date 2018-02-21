Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

The NBA didn't take too kindly to Mark Cuban's tanking comments

Wire Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban speaks about professional athletes taking a knee during the national anthem while speaking to reporters during an NBA basketball team's media day Dallas, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Associated Press
In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban shouts in the direction of an official during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in Dallas.
Associated Press
It hasn't been a good couple of days for Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The Mt. Lebanon native was fined $600,000 by the NBA for comments he made on Julius Erving's podcast over the weekend. On the podcast Cuban said it would benefit the Mavs to lose games the rest of the season (to improve their draft position). It's a fact that everyone knows about the Mavs, who are in a rebuilding phase. Only two teams in the NBA have a worse record than Dallas (18-40).

The fine was laid out a day after Sports Illustrated published a story detailing inappropriate behavior towards women by former Mavs employees.

The comments on the "House Call with Dr. J," which was just launched over the weekend included "public statements detrimental to the NBA," the league asserts.

"I'm probably not supposed to say this, but, like, I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren't competing for the playoffs. I was like, 'Look, losing is our best option,' " Cuban said. "Adam would hate hearing that, but I at least sat down and I explained it to them. And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we're not going to tank again. This was, like, a year-and-a-half of tanking, and that was too brutal for me. But being transparent, I think that's the key to being kind of a players' owner and having stability."

