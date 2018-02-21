The NBA didn't take too kindly to Mark Cuban's tanking comments
It hasn't been a good couple of days for Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
The Mt. Lebanon native was fined $600,000 by the NBA for comments he made on Julius Erving's podcast over the weekend. On the podcast Cuban said it would benefit the Mavs to lose games the rest of the season (to improve their draft position). It's a fact that everyone knows about the Mavs, who are in a rebuilding phase. Only two teams in the NBA have a worse record than Dallas (18-40).
Silver could've fined Cuban as much as $1 million, according to the NBA's constitution and bylaws. https://t.co/dSnegYCJb4— Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 21, 2018
The fine was laid out a day after Sports Illustrated published a story detailing inappropriate behavior towards women by former Mavs employees.
The comments on the "House Call with Dr. J," which was just launched over the weekend included "public statements detrimental to the NBA," the league asserts.
The Dallas Mavericks issue the following statement on an upcoming Sports Illustrated article: https://t.co/GQ8bOHTBln— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 21, 2018
"I'm probably not supposed to say this, but, like, I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren't competing for the playoffs. I was like, 'Look, losing is our best option,' " Cuban said. "Adam would hate hearing that, but I at least sat down and I explained it to them. And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we're not going to tank again. This was, like, a year-and-a-half of tanking, and that was too brutal for me. But being transparent, I think that's the key to being kind of a players' owner and having stability."
Mark Cuban 'embarrassed' after investigation finds corrosive workplace culture at Dallas Mavericks https://t.co/BYoiK2IUVd— TIME (@TIME) February 21, 2018