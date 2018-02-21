Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Report: Russian curler drops doping appeal; to return medal

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Russia's bronze medallist Aleksandr Krushelnitckii poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the curling mixed doubles at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
Russia's bronze medallist Aleksandr Krushelnitckii poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the curling mixed doubles at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Games, a spokeswoman for the Russian Curling Federation told state TV.

Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, which is believed to help blood circulation, after winning bronze in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.

“We have signed a statement that indeed he did have (meldonium in the sample) and as a result we will give the medal back,” Russian Curling Federation spokeswoman Valentina Parinova told state TV channel Russia 1.

Word comes as the International Olympic Committee is due to decide Saturday whether to formally reinstate the Russian team for the closing ceremony. Russia was banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics over widespread doping at the Sochi Games four years ago, but 168 Russians including Krushelnitsky were allowed by the IOC to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” under the Olympic flag.

A statement in Krushelnitsky's name published by state news agency Tass said he accepted the substance had been found in his sample but that he had not doped intentionally.

“I accept a formal breach of the current anti-doping rules,” the statement read, adding that he will waive his right to a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport because it would be “useless and senseless” for Krushelnitsky and Bryzgalova to fight the case.

However, the statement added they consider themselves “clean athletes” and could contest any proceedings from the World Curling Federation, which could seek to have Krushelnitsky banned from the sport.

Russian curling officials have said they believe Krushelnitsky's food or drink could have been spiked with meldonium either by Russia's political enemies or by jealous Russian rival athletes who had not made the Olympic team.

CAS had been due to hear Krushelnitsky's case Thursday. It did not immediately to respond to a request for clarification on whether proceedings would go ahead. The Russian Curling Federation and the Russian delegation at the Pyeongchang Olympics could not immediately be reached for comment.

