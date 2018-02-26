Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Former NBA player's ex-wife pleads not guilty in his death

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
In this Sept. 29, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the team's NBA basketball media day in Independence, Ohio.
In this Sept. 29, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the team's NBA basketball media day in Independence, Ohio.
This undated photo provided by the Riverside Sheriff's Department shows Sherra Wright, who is fighting an attempt by authorities to extradite her from California to Memphis, Tenn., to face conspiracy and first-degree murder charges in the 2010 death of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
This undated photo provided by the Riverside Sheriff's Department shows Sherra Wright, who is fighting an attempt by authorities to extradite her from California to Memphis, Tenn., to face conspiracy and first-degree murder charges in the 2010 death of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
Robert Morris coach Andy Toole talks with Lorenzen Wright, Jr. during the second half against Central Connecticut Thurday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Sewall Center in Moon.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris coach Andy Toole talks with Lorenzen Wright, Jr. during the second half against Central Connecticut Thurday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Sewall Center in Moon.

Updated 14 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is pleading not guilty to murder charges in his death more than seven years ago.

Sherra Wright's lawyers entered the plea Monday in Shelby County criminal court in Tennessee. Wright wore an orange jail jumpsuit and responded “no sir” when asked by Judge Lee Coffee if she had any questions about the case.

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA. His son, Lorenzen Wright Jr., played guard for the Robert Morris Colonials in 2016-17.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December in Riverside County, Calif., more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright's decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found on July 28, 2010.

Another person charged with first-degree murder in the case, Billy Turner, has pleaded not guilty. Wright and Turner are scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

Related Content
Robert Morris' Wright Jr. hopes to live up to father's standards on the court
Lorenzen Wright Jr.'s name might sound familiar. He shares the moniker with his late father, who played 13 seasons in the NBA. And while many might ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me