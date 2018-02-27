Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Cleveland Cavaliers ban fan indefinitely after racial taunt of Spurs guard Patty Mills

Akron Beacon Journal | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (center) from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green (left) and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak/AP
San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (center) from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green (left) and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have banned a fan from all events at Quicken Loans Arena indefinitely after he yelled racially insensitive comments at San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills during Sunday's game.

Cavaliers security identified the fan from footage of the game and announced the decision Tuesday. There will be a review one year from now.

Mills was at the free-throw line with 2:29 remaining in the Spurs' 110-94 victory when on the ABC broadcast a fan can be heard yelling, "Hey, Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back. Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!"

Mills is a native of Australia who is black and has Aboriginal roots. He wears his hair in partial dreadlocks.

When alerted to the insensitive comments via social media, Mills said on Twitter, "I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth."

