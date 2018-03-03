Marvin Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 North Carolina

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DURHAM, N.C. — Marvin Bagley III had 18 of his 21 points in the second half along with 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Duke pulled away to beat No. 9 North Carolina, 74-64, on Saturday night.

Grayson Allen added 15 points in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points — including three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes — to help the Blue Devils (25-6, 13-5) clinch the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.

Duke was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half — the Blue Devils made just 1 of 10 from that distance in the first half — and outrebounded North Carolina, 24-13, after halftime.

Cameron Johnson (OLSH) scored 16 points for the Tar Heels (22-9, 11-7), and Kenny Williams and Luke Maye each had 13. Three weeks after they rallied from a double-figure deficit to beat their fiercest rivals, it was the Blue Devils' turn to flip the script.