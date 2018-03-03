Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Marvin Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 North Carolina

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III celebrates after a dunk during the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
DURHAM, N.C. — Marvin Bagley III had 18 of his 21 points in the second half along with 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Duke pulled away to beat No. 9 North Carolina, 74-64, on Saturday night.

Grayson Allen added 15 points in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points — including three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes — to help the Blue Devils (25-6, 13-5) clinch the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.

Duke was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half — the Blue Devils made just 1 of 10 from that distance in the first half — and outrebounded North Carolina, 24-13, after halftime.

Cameron Johnson (OLSH) scored 16 points for the Tar Heels (22-9, 11-7), and Kenny Williams and Luke Maye each had 13. Three weeks after they rallied from a double-figure deficit to beat their fiercest rivals, it was the Blue Devils' turn to flip the script.

Duke trailed by 11 with 14 12 minutes to play before the ACC's top offense finally found its rhythm, hitting four 3s in 4 12 minutes to erase that deficit. That came as part of a 25-10 burst keyed by six 3s that put the Blue Devils ahead to stay.

