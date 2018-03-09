ACC Tournament roundup: North Carolina, Duke set for Round 3 in semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Theo Pinson scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds, lifting No. 12 North Carolina as its other stars were struggling, and the Tar Heels beat Miami, 82-65, on Thursday night to set up a second straight ACC semifinal meeting with Duke in Brooklyn.

The fifth-seeded Tar Heels (24-9) face the fifth-ranked and second-seeded Blue Devils for the third time this season on Friday night for a spot in the championship game — just as the rivals did last year in the tournament's debut at Barclays Center. It will be the 22nd time Duke and North Carolina play in the ACC Tournament. Duke leads 13-8.

Pitt transfer Cameron Johnson (OLSH) had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Tar Heels.

Ja'Quan Newton, who beat North Carolina nine days ago in Chapel Hill with a 40-foot buzzer beater, scored 17 points for third-seeded Miami (22-9).

Pinson scored 10 points in 31⁄2 minutes of the second half, including a corner 3 to make it 69-63 with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left. Forty-two seconds later, Pinson dribbled through the Miami press and threw down a slam that had the UNC fans chanting "Taarrr! Heels!"

The defending national champions needed the senior, because the Heels' top two scorers were off.

Luke Maye, UNC's leading scorer, went 1 for 15 from the field and point guard Joel Berry II shot 4 for 14, playing through a twisted ankle.

No. 5 Duke 88, Notre Dame 70

Marvin Bagley III, and Duke jumped right over Notre Dame into the ACC semifinals.

The freshman phenom had 33 points and 17 rebounds, Grayson Allen made his first five 3-pointers and Duke rolled.

"Bagley was just ... the first pick in the draft," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "He's a can't-miss star."

Allen finished with 23 points, and the second-seeded Blue Devils (26-6) advanced to play rival North Carolina in the second semifinal Friday night.

Duke, the defending champion after beating Notre Dame in the title game last year, earned its 100th ACC Tournament victory.

"We're on a roll," Bagley said. "I definitely think we're getting better."

Bonzie Colson had 18 points and nine rebounds for the 10th-seeded Fighting Irish (20-14), unable to score the marquee victory over a top team that would have been a huge boost to their NCAA Tournament resume.

Injuries to Colson and senior guard Matt Farrell derailed Notre Dame in the middle of the season, and now the Irish have to hope the selection committee focuses on how good they can be when healthy.

"I'm definitely going to go to church on Sunday morning," Farrell said.

No. 1 Virginia 75, Louisville 58

NEW YORK — With leading scorer Kyle Guy back following a brief injury scare, the nation's No. 1 team is off to a strong postseason start.

Guy and his Virginia teammates looked like healthy favorites Thursday, beating Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Guy scored 19 points in his speedy return after a sprained left knee, and the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2) weathered a second-half charge. They'll play in the first semifinal Friday night against 19th-ranked and fourth-seeded Clemson.

"I think we know we're going to get everybody's best shot," Virginia guard Devon Hall said.

Hall had 14 points and five assists as Virginia methodically dismantled a Louisville team seeking a major upset in Brooklyn to augment its NCAA Tournament credentials. Instead, the ninth-seeded Cardinals (20-13) will sweat out Selection Sunday hoping for an at-large bid.

"Really proud of our effort, and we're looking forward to next week," said a confident David Padgett, the interim coach who took over when Rick Pitino was fired before the season. "We've played a very, very difficult schedule, under very difficult circumstances this year, and my guys have 120 percent earned an opportunity to have their name called.

"You can't possibly sit here and tell me that we're not one of the best 68 teams in the country."

Guy got injured last Saturday in the regular-season finale against Notre Dame and went scoreless in 18 minutes. But the sophomore guard, a first-team All-ACC selection, started against the Cardinals as expected and wore a large, black brace on his knee.

"All week in practice I was just trying to get used to it. There's definitely a mental part of it where you sort of feel safe with it on," Guy said. "It didn't really bother me much."

Coming off curls and firing from long range, Guy shot 7 of 14 from the field — including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers — in 36 minutes. He also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds, and his three-point play with 2:35 left made it 69-54 a few minutes after Louisville had sliced the margin to four.

No. 19 Clemson 90, Boston College 82

NEW YORK — Gabe DeVoe scored 25 points, and Shelton Mitchell had 21 as Clemson beat Boston College to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2011.

The fourth-seeded Tigers (23-8) will face top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Virginia on Friday night.

The Eagles' excellent backcourt of Jerome Robinson (20 points) and Ky Bowman (23 points) combined to shoot 10 for 32 from the field, a day after the pair scored 50 points to carry BC (19-15) to an upset of N.C. State.

Clemson, picked to finish 13th in the ACC in the preseason, instead is having its best season in seven years under coach Brad Brownell. In their first game of this tournament, the Tigers were energetic on the defensive end and on target with their shots.

Clemson made 9 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half, and Bowman and Robinson combined for seven points. That the Eagles (19-15) were down only seven was remarkable, but it quickly turned into a 15-point lead for Clemson in the second half — thanks to DeVoe.

The senior converted a steal into a layup, hit a 3, found Marcquise Reed under the basket for a lay-in and then dropped in a mid-range jumper in the first four minutes of the second half to make it 52-37.