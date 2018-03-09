Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Port-a-potty truck backs into Chip Ganassi's hospitality tent

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Car owners Roger Penske (left) and Chip Ganassi sign autographs for fans before practice for the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race Friday, March 28, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Updated 6 hours ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first accident of the IndyCar season happened before a car even hit the track: A sanitation truck backed into Chip Ganassi's hospitality tent in the paddock.

The tent was crumpled and removed from the paddock before Friday morning's first practice session of the season.

According to an AutoRepairTech tweet, it was a "Port-a-potty truck" that did the damage.

IndyCar allows teams to assemble hospitality areas in the paddock to entertain sponsors and guests. Because the incident happened so early, the tent was not occupied. It was expected to be a celebratory weekend as Ganassi welcomed new sponsor PNC Bank this season.

The first IndyCar race of 2018 — the Firestone Grand Prix — is Sunday on the temporary street course through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg.

