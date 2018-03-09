Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Tiger Woods surges to top of a leaderboard for first time since 2015

The Washington Post | Friday, March 9, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods looks over a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods looks over a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Updated 4 hours ago

Entering Friday, Tiger Woods had not led a golf tournament since Aug. 22, 2015, when he ascended to the top of the leaderboard during the third round of the Wyndham Championship. Woods would falter with a final-round 70, finishing four strokes behind winner Davis Love III, and less than a month later would have the first of two back operations that would keep him away from competitive golf, with a couple of exceptions, until January of this year. The name of the 14-time major winner wasn't on any leaderboard, much less on top of one.

That unimaginable streak ended Friday at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, as Woods carded a 3-under-par 68 to take a share of the lead with Paul Casey and Brandt Snedeker into the clubhouse after his morning round at the Valspar Championship.

“It means I'm there with a chance to win on the weekend. Today was a good day,” Woods told reporters after the round.

“I feel good. I feel like I was playing well at ⅛the Honda Classic in late February⅜,” he continued. “It was just a matter of cleaning up a few things here and there.”

Woods, who shot a 1-under 70 in Thursday's opening round to sit three strokes behind leader Corey Conners, birdied Nos. 12 and 13 on Friday to get off to a strong start. He then birdied Nos. 2 and 5 to take the lead by himself before missing a five-foot par putt on No. 18 for a bogey that sullied his clean card for the day.

Woods ran into something approximating trouble at No. 7, his 16th hole of the day, with his chip shot running 10 to 12 feet past the hole and onto the fringe. But his card remained clean as he putted in for par:

Woods decided to play at the Valspar for the first time right before the entry deadline. It's his fourth tournament of the calendar year after a 23rd-place tie at the Farmers Insurance Open, a missed cut at the Genesis Open and a ninth-place finish at the Honda Classic.

