ACC Tournament roundup: North Carolina upsets Duke in semis

Luke Maye scored 17 points, including North Carolina's last field goal with 5 minutes, 33 seconds remaining, and No. 12 North Carolina held off a late rally by No. 5 Duke to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game with a 74-69 victory Friday night.

The sixth-seeded Tar Heels (25-9) will face top-seeded and top-ranked Virginia on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a rematch of the 2016 ACC championship, won by North Carolina.

North Carolina led by 15 when Maye hit a jumper with 5:33 left, and it looked as if it would cruise into the title game. But the Tar Heels went cold, and second-seeded Duke went on a 13-0 run, drawing within three on Gray Trent Jr.'s 3 with 50 seconds left.

The Tar Heels turned the ball over on consecutive possessions, but an offensive foul by Grayson Allen and then a missed 3 by Allen, trying to draw contact on Maye, stymied Duke (26-7).

Theo Pinson made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to seal it, and the Tar Heels snapped a six-game losing streak in the ACC Tournament to their most heated Tobacco Road rivals.

Virginia 64, Clemson 58 — On the court and in the crowd, orange was everywhere as Virginia and Clemson clashed in the ACC semifinals.

In typical fashion, the nation's top team turned in a blue-collar effort and salted the game away, so to speak.

Kyle Guy scored 15 points as No. 1 Virginia advanced to the championship.

The top-seeded Cavaliers (30-2) got several crucial contributions from role player Jack Salt down the stretch and will face 12th-ranked and sixth-seeded North Carolina for the tournament title Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Virginia's only ACC Tournament crowns came in 1976 and 2014.

“This is a complete group. Their unity is as good as any as I've ever coached,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said. “They're relentless the way they play, and that's the way we have to play to be good.”

Shelton Mitchell had 18 points and Elijah Thomas added 15 for the fourth-seeded Tigers (23-9), who remain the lone original member of the ACC that hasn't won the conference tournament. Clemson was trying to reach the finals for only the third time.