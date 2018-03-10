Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
No. 1 Virginia defeats North Carolina to win ACC title

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
North Carolina guard Joel Berry II (2) becomes entangled with Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) while scrambling for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
NEW YORK — Kyle Guy, Devon Hall and No. 1 Virginia completed one of the most successful seasons in the storied history of ACC basketball, beating No. 12 North Carolina, 71-63, in the tournament championship game Saturday night to finish 20-1 against league competition.

The Cavaliers (31-2) set a school record for victories and won the ACC Tournament for the second time in five seasons under coach Tony Bennett, and third time overall. With plenty of their fans packing Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Cavaliers beat North Carolina (25-10) for the second time this season and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels in ACC Tournament play.

Guy scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half and Hall added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ty Jerome had 12 points, six assists and six rebounds for Virginia, which will certainly enter the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed.

Not bad for a bunch that started the season unranked and was picked to finish sixth in the ACC.

Virginia held North Carolina scoreless for five minutes and took 58-49 lead on De'Andre Hunter's baseline fadeaway with 3:32 left. North Carolina snapped the drought with a 3-pointer by Luke Maye, who scored 20, but Jerome nailed a 3 out of a timeout to restore the nine-point lead.

UNC, playing in its record 35th ACC championship game, never got closer than five as Virginia closed it out from the free-throw line.

