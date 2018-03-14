Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Tubby Smith out as Memphis men's hoops coach after 2 seasons

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Tubby Smith has been fired as Memphis men’s basketball coach after two seasons amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department.
Brandon Dill/AP
Tubby Smith has been fired as Memphis men’s basketball coach after two seasons amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department.

Updated 11 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tubby Smith has been fired as Memphis men's basketball coach after two seasons amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department.

Smith told reporters he was no longer coach as he left a meeting Wednesday with Memphis President M. David Rudd and athletic director Tom Bowen.

Memphis issued a statement saying only that an agreement of “separation” had been reached in the “best financial interest” of the university with details still to be finalized.

Smith went 40-26 at Memphis, including 21-13 this season. The Tigers won seven of their final nine games before losing Saturday 70-60 to No. 8 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, their third loss to the AAC champs this season.

He came to Memphis in April 2016 as one of only two coaches to lead five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. Now 66, Smith leaves without taking Memphis to any postseason tournament in his two seasons. Smith is 597-302 with a national title with Kentucky in 1998. He also has worked at Tulsa, Georgia and Minnesota during a head coaching career that began in 1991.

When Josh Pastner left for Georgia Tech, Memphis hired Smith away from Texas Tech in April 2016 with hopes of switching to the Big 12 and gave him a five-year contract for $15.45 million that paid him $2.9 million for this season with $3.25 million due each of the next three seasons.

Smith went 19-13 in his first season and followed that with a major roster turnover bringing in 11 new players.

Attendance dropped to 6,225 this season, Memphis' lowest attendance since 1969-70 and putting the university at risk of missing out on a $800,000 payment from the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies who control the FedExForum. The Commercial Appeal also reported donations to the athletic department dropped $1.1 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year .

That combination hurts Memphis, which failed in its 2016 bid to join the Big 12.

Memphis' biggest win this season came Feb. 22 with a 91-85 upset of No. 23 Houston , only the second such win by the Tigers under Smith. The Tigers finished the season with an RPI of 106 and a strength of schedule of 112 a decade after losing in overtime of the national championship under then-coach John Calipari.

Penny Hardaway is a top candidate to replace Smith.

A Memphis native, Hardaway played at then-Memphis State between 1991 and 1993 under coach Larry Finch before leaving for the NBA. Hardaway currently coaches an AAU team and also coaches Memphis East High School, which will be playing for a third straight Tennessee Class AAA title this week. Forward James Wiseman, the No. 2 prospect in 2019 nationally, plays for Hardaway on both teams.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me