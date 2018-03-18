Rory McIlroy holes 5 birdies over last 6 holes to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. — The loudest roars at Bay Hill were for Tiger Woods. The last ones were for Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy left some indelible images of his own Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back-nine charge that would have made the King proud and a final putt on the 18th green that a delirious gallery had seen for so many years from Woods.

McIlroy ran off five birdies over his last six holes and closed with an 8-under-par 64 for a three-shot victory. He won for the first time since the Tour Championship on Sept. 25, 2016, the day Palmer died.

“I wish I walked up that hill and got a handshake from him,” McIlroy said. “But I'm so happy to put my name on that trophy.”

Bay Hill was rocking all afternoon, mostly for that red shirt. Woods, who started the final round five shots behind, made three birdies in a four-hole stretch to start the back nine and was within shot of the lead as everyone behind him on the course appeared to stall.

One shot changed everything. Woods couldn't commit to a swing with his driver on the par-5 16th hole and hit it far and left — way left — over a fence and out-of-bounds, sending him to a bogey when he couldn't afford anything less than birdie.

He finished bogey-bogey-par for a 3-under 69 and tumbled down the leaderboard into a tie for fifth.

That's about when McIlroy pulled away.

Until then, five players were separated by one shot. Before long, McIlroy was leaving everyone in his wake.

He made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 13th to take the lead over hard-luck Henrik Stenson and then rolled one in from 20 feet on the next hole. If that wasn't enough, McIlroy chipped in from 40 feet on the 15th hole and then pounded a 375-yard drive on the 16th that set up a two-putt birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau made the last run at him, gouging a shot out of the rough, over the water and onto the green at No. 16 and pumping his fist when the eagle putt caught enough of the cup to drop in. That put him one shot behind.

McIlroy, however, wasn't finished. He left his putt about 25 feet above the hole on No. 18, roughly the same spot from where Woods made birdie putts to win in 2001, '08 and '09. Woods slammed his cap to the ground in 2008, not realizing he had done that.

McIlroy buried the putt, raised both arms in the air and turned to slam his fist as the grandstands erupted with cheers.

“I've seen Tiger make that enough times to know what it does,” McIlroy said. “So I just wanted to try and emulate that. Didn't quite give it the hat toss — I was thinking about doing it. But just to be able to create my own little bit of history on the 18th green here is pretty special.”