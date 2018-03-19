Mike Bianchi: Memo to drunken, obnoxious golf fans: Just shut up!

ORLANDO, Fla. — With all due respect to the new generation of golf fans at The Arnie and everywhere else on the PGA Tour, SHUT UP!

Just SHUT UP!

Quit yelling.

Quit heckling.

Quit thinking you're part of the show.

And while you're at it, turn off your cell phones.

Turn down the volume on your voices.

Turn up your sense of decency and decorum.

As Derek Britton, an Irishman who is one of the marshals at The Arnie said to a group of fans aggressively hooting and hollering as they followed Tiger Woods, “This is not a soccer match; it's a golf tournament. So shush!!!”

“In sports like soccer, fans are supposed to yell and scream and be part of the game,” Britton told me. “There are more and more golf fans who are starting to think that's acceptable behavior when it's not.”

This growing trend of rowdy golf fans is not just the Tiger Effect, it's the Ryder Cup Effect, it's the Phoenix Open Effect and, of course, it's the Alcohol Effect.

At the risk of sounding like an old fuddy-duddy, here's hoping PGA Tour officials somehow find a way turn on the mute button and hush those fans trying to transform the peacefully serene, civil sport of golf into WrestleMania.

“There was one guy out there today who kept yelling my wife's name,” said Rory McIlroy, who fired a 5-under 67 Saturday at Bay Hill and is two shots off the lead. “I was going to go over and have a chat with him. I know that people want to come and enjoy themselves, and I'm all for that. But sometimes, when the comments get personal and people become rowdy, it can get to be a little much.”

Fortunately, at The Arnie, besides a couple of boorish buffoons, there have not been any serious fan issues this week, partly because the security team is trying to keep the atmosphere at the tournament the way Arnold Palmer himself would have liked it. That's why there are nearly 400 security personnel, including paid deputies and volunteers, roaming the grounds.

“I knew Mr. Palmer pretty well and I don't think he would like to see golf crowds start acting like crowds at other sports,” said Ryan Stead, who is in charge of security at The Arnie. “Golf has always been a gentlemen's game where the fans treat the golfers in a respectful manner. It would take away from the essence of the sport if fans went nuts like they do at other sporting events.”

Hopefully, The Arnie will never turn into the Phoenix Open, where fans are allowed to be loud and annoying - especially at the par-three 16th hole, which is surrounded by hospitality tents filled with drunken fans. It's the one place on Tour where fans are almost encouraged to boo players and heckle them as home NBA fans would heckle an opposing player attempting to shoot a free throw.

At first, players seemed to enjoy the bawdy ambience at Phoenix, but now the fans are starting to get a little too drunk and their comments a little too hateful. And their behavior is starting to spread throughout golf like a noxious - or obnoxious - gas.

PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas actually had a fan removed from the Genesis Open in Los Angeles earlier this year when the fan began cheering for Thomas' shots to “get in the bunker” or “get in the water.”

“I guess it's part of it now, unfortunately,” Thomas said. “I wish it wasn't. I wish people didn't think it was so amusing to yell and all that stuff while we're trying to hit shots and play. . It's completely unacceptable, really.”

And, sadly, it's becoming commonplace at far too many venues, including the venerable and storied Ryder Cup where American fans routinely razz European golfers and cheer when they miss a putt or splash a ball into the water. At the 2016 Ryder Cup in Minnesota, one drunken idiot yelled a disgustingly vulgar comment at McIlroy, prompting the Irish golfer to yell back, “If you want to back that up, I'm right here.”

McIlroy says the problem stems from unlimited access to alcohol at the green-side corporate hospitality tents where the free liquor is served from early in the morning until early in the evening. Unlike the NBA and the NFL, which are able to cut off alcohol sales at the end of third period, golf tournaments are different. They are all-day events with fans showing up throughout the day, depending on which golfers they want to watch.

“It used to be like fans would bring beers onto the course or buy beers, but not liquor,” McIlroy said. “Now it seems like everyone's walking around with a cocktail.”

Unfortunately, when the liquor flows, the noise pollution grows.

Perhaps the PGA Tour needs a new marketing mantra for its increasingly obnoxious fan base:

If you can't be nice, then at least be quiet.

Mike Bianchi is a columist for The Orlando Sentinel.