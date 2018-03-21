Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

What to watch and where to watch it this week in golf: March 21

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 12:16 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

A look at the week's upcoming golf tournaments:

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY

Site: Austin, Texas.

Course: Austin CC. Yardage: 7,108. Par: 71.

Purse: $10 million.Winner's share: $1.7 million.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m (NBC).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

Last World Golf Championship: Phil Mickelson won the Mexico Championship.

Notes: Johnson is the No. 1 seed for the second straight year. ... Justin Thomas will have a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 this week. ... Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler are skipping Match Play for the second straight year. U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka also is missing while he recovers from a wrist injury, while Joost Luiten withdrew and was replaced by Julian Suri. ... The No. 1 seed has won five times since this event began in 1999. Tiger Woods did it three times (2003, 2004, 2008). The others were Rory McIlroy (2015) and Johnson (2017). ... There are 16 groups of four players, each group led by one of the top 16 seeds. The other three players for each group comes from seeds 17-32, 33-48 and 49-64. The winner of each group after three days of round robin advances to the 18-hole single elimination matches. ... This is the third year at Austin Country Club. ... This is the final week for players to get inside the top 50 and qualify for the Masters if they are not already eligible. ... Thirteen of the 64 players are not in the Masters, a group that includes Charles Howell III.

Next World Golf Championship: Bridgestone Invitational on Aug. 2-5.

Online: pgatour.com

Tony Romo will make is PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Photo by AP

 

PGA TOUR

CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club.Yardage: 7,670. Par: 72.

Purse: $3 million. Winner's share: $540,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Notes: The field includes nine major champions, including Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk and two-time major winners Angel Cabrera and Retief Goosen. ... Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo received a sponsor's exemption and makes his PGA Tour debut. ...The winner does not get into the Masters, and no one in the field can reach the top 50 in the world ranking by winning. ... Steven Bowditch is playing for the first time since the Sanderson Farms Championship last October. He had missed the cut in 31 of his last 33 tournaments. ... Dru Love, the son of two-time Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, received a sponsor's exemption. Love also is playing in the tournament. ... D.A. Points (Puerto Rico Open) is the only PGA Tour winner from last season playing in the event.

Next week: Houston Open.

Online: pgatour.com

Shanshan Feng has been the No. 1 women's golfer in the world for four months.

Photo by AP

 

LPGA TOUR

KIA CLASSIC

Site: Carlsbad, Calif.

Course: Aviara GC. Yardage: 6,558. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner's share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Mirim Lee.

Last week: Inbee Park won the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Notes: This is the final event before the LPGA's first major of the year. ... The field features all of the top-10 ranked women for the first time this year, led by Shanshan Feng. She has held the No. 1 spot the last four months. ... Stacy Lewis has not played since the season opener in the Bahamas because of a strained oblique muscle. She is sitting out the second straight domestic LPGA event, with hopes of being ready for the ANA Inspiration next week. ... Lydia Ko now has gone 35 starts on the LPGA Tour since her last victory in July 2016. The Founders Cup was the fifth time she had failed to make the cut since her last victory. Before that, she had missed only one cut in her career. ... Park now has won at least once in each of the last seven seasons, including her Olympic gold medal in Rio in 2016. ... Laura Davies was runner-up in Phoenix, her best finish in 11 years on the LPGA Tour.

Next week: ANA Inspiration.

Online: lpga.com

Fred Couples will play in the Rapiscan Systems Classic, his first tournament since the PGA Tour Champions season opener on Jan. 20.

Photo by AP

 

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC

Site: Biloxi, Miss.

Course: Fallen Oak GC. Yardage: 7,151. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.6 million. Winner's share: $240,000.

Television: Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Vijay Singh won the Toshiba Classic.

Notes: Fred Couples is in the field. He has not played since a tie for sixth in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Hawaii on Jan. 20. ... Bernhard Langer has finished out of the top 35 in his last three events, and his last two results — tie for 54th at the Cologuard Classic and tie for 58th at the Toshiba Classic — are his worst finishes in his PGA Tour Champions career. ... Tom Watson has played in two events this year, both times shooting his age (68). ... John Daly is skipping the event to play in the Dominican Republic on the PGA Tour. ... David Toms has finished second, third, fourth, fifth and 30th in his five starts this year. ... Jerry Kelly had to withdraw from the final round of the Toshiba Classic to be with his father, Jack, who died the next day at age 85.

Next tournament: Mitsubisihi Electric Classic on April 13-15.

Online: pgatour.com/champions

WEB.COM TOUR

CHITIMACHA LOUISIANA OPEN

Site: Broussard, La.

Course: Le Triomphe Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,006. Par: 71.

Purse: $550,000. Winner's share: $99,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Casey Wittenberg.

Last tournament: Martin Trainer won El Bosque Mexico Championship.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Next week: Savannah Golf Championship.

Online: pgatour.com/webcom

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Challenge Tour: Barclays Kenya Open, Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya. Defending champion: Aaron Rai. Online: europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: 59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf, Tijuana CC, Tijuana, Mexico. Defending champion: Sebastian Vazquez. Online: pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour China: Chongqing Championship, Poly Golf Club, Chongqing, China. Online: pgatour.com/china

WOMEN

Japan LPGA: AXA Ladies Golf, UMK CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Maiko Wakabayashi. Online: lpga.or.jp

Dustin Johnson plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during a practice round at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at the Austin Country Club, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
Fred Couples gets ready to putt on the second hole during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament, Saturday, July 30, 2017, in Peabody, Mass.
Shanshan Feng of China strikes her ball on the 9th hole during the third round of the Sime Darby LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Tony Romo waves after hitting the ball out of a bunker and close to the pin on the 11th green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
