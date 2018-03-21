Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
U.S. men's ski coach steps down, takes new role with team

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
Thomas Walsh of the United States competes in the men's alpine skiing slalom, standing, at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Lee Jin-man/AP
Thomas Walsh of the United States competes in the men's alpine skiing slalom, standing, at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Sasha Rearick, seen here in 2009, is stepping down from his role as the U.S. men’s Alpine ski coach.
Jack Dempsey/AP
Sasha Rearick, seen here in 2009, is stepping down from his role as the U.S. men’s Alpine ski coach.

PARK CITY, Utah — Sasha Rearick is stepping down from his role as the U.S. men's Alpine ski coach to lead the development side in a restructuring move by the organization.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the change Wednesday. A men's coach will be named later.

The rearrangement comes on the heels of the Pyeongchang Games, where the men's side didn't earn an Olympic medal for the first time since 1998. The men's squad was plagued by injuries and had one podium finish during the 2017-18 World Cup season.

Rearick has spent the last decade leading the team. In his new role, he will work with athletes, coaches and clubs. He also is part of the organization's “Project 26” initiative, which examines national team development with an eye toward the 2022 and ‘26 Winter Games.

