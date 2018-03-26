NBA G League player dies after collapsing during game
Updated 14 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Detroit Pistons developmental player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.
The Grand Rapids Drive says 26-year-old Zeke Upshaw died at a hospital Monday. No cause was disclosed. He collapsed Saturday night near the end of a game against the Long Island Nets.
Upshaw's mother, Jewel Upshaw, released a statement thanking the team and fans. Team owner Steve Jbara says the Grand Rapids area was fortunate to enjoy Upshaw's commitment to the community, especially children.
NBA G League President Malcolm Turner released the following statement regarding the passing of Grand Rapids Drive guard/forward Zeke Upshaw: pic.twitter.com/F78kIZEocC— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 26, 2018
Upshaw had scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory Saturday.
He was in his second season with the Drive. The 6-foot-6 swingman from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State University and finished his college career at Hofstra.