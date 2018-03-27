Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

With 87 golfers, Masters will have its smallest field in 21 years

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
The sun lights the flag on the 18th hole at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
REUTERS
The sun lights the flag on the 18th hole at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Updated 7 hours ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is assured its smallest field in 21 years with no more than 87 players.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka notified Augusta National on Monday he would not be able to compete as he recovers from a left wrist injury. Earlier in the day, Cameron Smith of Australia was among four players added to the field from the top 50 in the world ranking published one week before the Masters.

Also getting in through the world ranking were Satoshi Kodaira of Japan, Dylan Frittelli of South Africa and Chez Reavie, the first American since 2012 to earn a Masters invitation through the final ranking cutoff.

That brings the field to 86 who are expected to play. One spot is available to this week's Houston Open winner if he is not already eligible.

The Masters had 86 players in 1997, the year Tiger Woods won his first Masters by 12 shots.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me