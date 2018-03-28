Danica Patrick's 1st laps at Indy since 2011 washed out because of rain

Danica Patrick returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week expecting to drive an Indy car for the first time since 2011.

Weather prevented her from turning any laps, but she still debuted her new No. 13 Ed Carpenter Racing machine on Indy's famed Yard of Bricks.

Patrick didn't mind her disrupted schedule.

“This is better for a couple reasons. I'm nervous to get back in the car,” Patrick told the Associated Press in a phone interview from her parents' snow-patched backyard in Indianapolis.

She explained going outside and letting her dogs run around in the snow was the only place she could find enough quiet space to make a call.

“I am nervous, and it gets worse as it gets closer, so I think for that reason, it's good to wait a little longer. But it's also better to wait a little longer and be in a more realistic situation with the cars and the conditions being right before the month of May starts.”

Patrick used her time in Indy to instead reveal the final race car of her career, which she will now first get to drive at a rescheduled May 1-2 test at Indy.

She traveled to Indianapolis earlier this month for a seat fitting with the Carpenter team and said it felt like old times.

“It's so comfortable. Indy cars are just so comfortable to sit in because you are reclined a little bit,” Patrick said. “The way your body, legs and feet line up with the pedals, it's like ‘Oh, yeah, it feels perfect.' ”

Patrick is the only woman to win an IndyCar race, lead laps in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500, win the pole for the Daytona 500, and the highest-finishing woman in both iconic races. She left the IndyCar Series after the 2011 finale for a full-time move to NASCAR but is closing her career at the track most associated with her historic moments.

Patrick never raced in the Dallara that IndyCar rolled out in 2012 after her move to NASCAR, and the series has another new car that debuted earlier this month in the season opener. Because this week's test was canceled, Patrick only can guess at the feel. But she's studied the steering wheel and the design and is making a list of questions about the car.

“I'm a little scared to see how small that back wing is, I'm like ‘Yeah, that's my downforce?' but I'm sure it's made up in other ways that are beyond my knowledge,” Patrick said.