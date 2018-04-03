Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tony Stewart reaches settlement in wrongful-death suit

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
This image provided by Logan Messerly shows ambulances on the scene at Canandaigua Motorsports Park on Saturday Aug. 9, 2014 in Canandaigua, N.Y. Authorities are investigating a serious crash that injured one person at a New York dirt track where Tony Stewart was racing on the eve of a NASCAR race.
UTICA, N.Y. — The family of a race car driver fatally injured when struck by Tony Stewart's sprint car has apparently reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the former NASCAR star.

According to a notice posted in federal court records on Monday, Judge David Hurd set an April 12 settlement hearing in Utica, N.Y.

Kevin Ward Jr. was killed in August 2014 at Canandaigua Motorsports Park after he exited his car following a crashed into the wall lining the dirt track in upstate New York following a bump from Stewart's vehicle. Ward was walking in the direction of Stewart's car when he was struck and killed by the veteran driver.

The family claimed Stewart caused the collision by improperly maneuvering toward the victim after the race was placed under caution.

A trial had been scheduled to begin May 7.

