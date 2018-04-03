Saying 'Dilly Dilly,' among other phrases, will get you kicked out of The Masters
Apparently, there's a bunch of things that the folks at Augusta National Golf Club just don't want to hear.
"Dilly Dilly" is one of them.
According to Bryce Ritchie of Bunkered Online , the security team at the club in Georgia has been given a list of phrases that can get patrons ejected.
Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told 'dilly dilly' is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be 'removed' immediately. #themasters— Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018
Ritchie reports a member of the staff said the team was empowered to escort those caught shouting the banned words off the premises immediately.
There have been a number incidents of rowdy fans at golf events over the past several months.
Last month, Rory McIlroy complained of a man yelling his wife's name at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. He then suggested alcohol sales be limited at some PGA events.
Justin Thomas had a rowdy fan ejected during the Honda Classic, and Sergio Garcia had one tossed from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Some responding to Ritchie's news were wondering what the other phrases on the list might be.
What about "Baba Booey" or "Mashed Potatoes"?— Chuck Pinter (@ChickenPinter) April 2, 2018
@ChrisMWilliams we need to get to the bottom of this.— Ross Peterson (@RossPeterson_) April 3, 2018
I guess we can't say this either. pic.twitter.com/H7mVOCCdH3— Jeff Wright (@jhwright62) April 3, 2018
I'm fine with dilly dilly, but 'get in the hole' needs to go away forever.— Clayford (@clayfordsez) April 3, 2018
I hope someone shouts 'It's Miller Time!!!'— Brad Baker (@BakerKC1838) April 3, 2018
yet "you the man" lives on.— Blair Cartwright (@blaircartwright) April 3, 2018