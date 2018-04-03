Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Saying 'Dilly Dilly,' among other phrases, will get you kicked out of The Masters

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Bud Light/YouTube

Updated 7 hours ago

Apparently, there's a bunch of things that the folks at Augusta National Golf Club just don't want to hear.

"Dilly Dilly" is one of them.

According to Bryce Ritchie of Bunkered Online , the security team at the club in Georgia has been given a list of phrases that can get patrons ejected.

Ritchie reports a member of the staff said the team was empowered to escort those caught shouting the banned words off the premises immediately.

There have been a number incidents of rowdy fans at golf events over the past several months.

Last month, Rory McIlroy complained of a man yelling his wife's name at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. He then suggested alcohol sales be limited at some PGA events.

Justin Thomas had a rowdy fan ejected during the Honda Classic, and Sergio Garcia had one tossed from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Some responding to Ritchie's news were wondering what the other phrases on the list might be.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me