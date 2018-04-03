Saying 'Dilly Dilly,' among other phrases, will get you kicked out of The Masters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apparently, there's a bunch of things that the folks at Augusta National Golf Club just don't want to hear.

"Dilly Dilly" is one of them.

According to Bryce Ritchie of Bunkered Online , the security team at the club in Georgia has been given a list of phrases that can get patrons ejected.

Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told 'dilly dilly' is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be 'removed' immediately. #themasters — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018

Ritchie reports a member of the staff said the team was empowered to escort those caught shouting the banned words off the premises immediately.

There have been a number incidents of rowdy fans at golf events over the past several months.

Last month, Rory McIlroy complained of a man yelling his wife's name at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. He then suggested alcohol sales be limited at some PGA events.

Justin Thomas had a rowdy fan ejected during the Honda Classic, and Sergio Garcia had one tossed from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Some responding to Ritchie's news were wondering what the other phrases on the list might be.

What about "Baba Booey" or "Mashed Potatoes"? — Chuck Pinter (@ChickenPinter) April 2, 2018

@ChrisMWilliams we need to get to the bottom of this. — Ross Peterson (@RossPeterson_) April 3, 2018

I guess we can't say this either. pic.twitter.com/H7mVOCCdH3 — Jeff Wright (@jhwright62) April 3, 2018

I'm fine with dilly dilly, but 'get in the hole' needs to go away forever. — Clayford (@clayfordsez) April 3, 2018

I hope someone shouts 'It's Miller Time!!!' — Brad Baker (@BakerKC1838) April 3, 2018