India's Sharma hopes to continue his rapid rise with strong Masters showing

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Shubhankar Sharma got his first glimpse of childhood icon Tiger Woods four years ago at Delhi Golf Club.

Sharma, his father and several friends were among the thousands crammed throughout the tight course to watch Woods play an exhibition round.

“We were pretty much running from one green to another,” Sharma said. “It was a great thing. Tiger has been a big inspiration not only to me but to a lot of kids back home, so it was just great to watch him play in person and get to learn a lot.”

Sharma hopes to really cross paths with Woods before play begins Thursday.

“Tiger has a different aura about him, and just the player that he is and how he dominated the world of golf is something,” he said. “It definitely will be a fanboy moment for me when I go and say hi to him.”

The only thing comparable might be playing at Augusta National for the first time. Sharma received a special invitation to the Masters after a rapid rise that saw him win twice on the European Tour in the last four months. He also tied for ninth at his first World Golf Championship in Mexico.

“It's been a treat to watch him and see how he's backing himself,” said Anirban Lahiri, the player Sharma replaced as India's No. 1. “He's been unbelievable and very inspiring.”

He also seems to have an entire country pulling for him.

“Personally, I don't feel any burden,” Sharma said. “I'm actually very happy that I'm getting a lot of attention. A lot of people back home are following me, and if I can get a good finish this weekend, maybe even win a green jacket, it will be great for the game.”

He already has witnessed a shift back home. When he first started playing golf in the mid-2000s, there was one course in Chandigarh, the northern city where India's first top player, Jeev Milkha Singh, was raised. Singh was the first Indian to play in the Masters.

Sharma, like many Indian kids, grew up playing cricket and soccer. But he fell in love with golf and got even more hooked while waking up early each morning in 2007 and watching Zach Johnson win the Masters.

A lot has changed since. India has more golf academies, more courses and more junior circuits. It has more kids picking up clubs.

And there are a lot more eyes on Sharma.

“At the end of the day, it's just a game, and you just are just trying to have fun,” he said. “So if my game is good enough to win here, which I feel it is, and if I play my best, I will surely be in contention. You know, it's just like any other golf tournament: You play four good rounds of golf, and you end up winning.”