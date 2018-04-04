Bud Light responds to 'Dilly Dilly' ban at The Masters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nobody puts "Dilly Dilly" in a corner.

After being informed that its catchphrase has been banned from the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Bud Light wasn't about to go down without a fight.

Bryce Ritchie of Bunkered Online reported Tuesday that the security team at the club in Georgia was handed a list of phrases that patrons aren't allowed to yell out on the course. If they do, they will be ejected.

Taking full advantage of the free publicity, Bud Light responded by offering up 1,000 free Dilly Dilly shirts for fans to wear during the weekend.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

The text reads:

"Your king hath received word that the guards of the Green Jacket plan to escort any patron who dare utter Dilly Dilly off yon premises.

Except for myself, I am against tyranny in all forms. So, I have instructed my royal tailors to make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities.

For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly."

The scroll is signed, "Yours in friendship and beer, King John Barley IV."

Fans were quick to get in on the fun.

