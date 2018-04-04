Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tony Finau injures ankle celebrating ace, pops it back into place

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Tony Finau reacts after hitting a hole in one on the seventh home during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
Associated Press
Tony Finau reacts after hitting a hole in one on the seventh home during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
Tony Finau of the United States rolls his ankle as he celebrates his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Getty Images
Tony Finau of the United States rolls his ankle as he celebrates his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Getty Images
Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Tony Finau of the United States celebrates his hole-in-one on the seventh hole with his wife Alayna and children during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Getty Images
Tony Finau of the United States celebrates his hole-in-one on the seventh hole with his wife Alayna and children during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Tony Finau of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Getty Images
Tony Finau of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tony Finau injured his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament at the Masters and then seemingly popped it back into place.

Finau flew the back of the seventh green Wednesday on the Par-3 course at Augusta National and spun it back into the hole for an ace. He started running toward the hole to celebrate, then turned and backpedaled before landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He dropped to one knee and ended up pushing the joint back into place.

Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, ended up withdrawing from the event but stuck around for the final two holes. He gingerly walked to a golf cart and was driven off the course.

Tom Watson won the exhibition at 6 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters.

Jack Nicklaus' grandson, who was caddying for the six-time Masters winner, made a hole-in-one at No. 9.

