Q&A: WWE commentator, Pittsburgh native Corey Graves prior to Sunday's WrestleMania

Every week, Corey Graves is the lead color commentator on WWE's live programming. A Pittsburgh native with his entire family involved in the wrestling business, he prepares to narrate what is, on paper, the biggest WrestleMania event ever Sunday in New Orleans. TribLIVE caught up with Graves and talked about his rise to popularity and success.

Q: Corey, take me back to your first live RAW as color commentator in Pittsburgh. Walk me through that day. What do you remember?

A: I always remember that. We stayed at the Marriott. I remember waking up looking out window seeing Pittsburgh, where I was born and raised. The journey has been so nuts as a wrestler and weird irony the first night would be in Pittsburgh. I looked out at the city and broke down with happy tears for 5 minutes. Then it's, “Okay, it's time to go to work.” I've never looked back since. Weird irony the way the world works. Then I was bummed I didn't have an entrance, had to sneak out in the dark ‘cause I thought it would be cool with hometown boy coming out and big babyface pop but it didn't happen.

Q: What do you know now that you didn't know then?

A: How difficult commentating is. The speed everything happens. Part of me always wants to look at things like a wrestling fan, I want to do right by the fans, but at same point there is so much being fed to us, happening and you don't even realize what you're saying half the time. There is so much business to do. People are like, “this guys sucks.” Michael Cole takes an inordinate amount of crap and is incredible. The amount of information he can process. Monday Night Raw is changing as it's on the air. It's crazy. Not all the time. But we don't have show sheets. We call them bar napkin shows where you write your notes down and try to get through the segment. It's nuts. The best, it's fun, because you have no idea what's next and just rolling with it. I love that. Whole new appreciation for it and anyone who has been on that side just realizes how amazing our production team is.

Q: You've been praised by fans for your quick wit and entertaining in your roll, but as you said you're being fed things, so at what point did Vince and people in charge trust you and trust your judgment?

A: It took a few weeks. Depends on the mood of everybody that day. A lot of times I'll go 3 hours and not hear anyone except the producer counting me in. There are others where I can't go 35 seconds without hearing every phrase. It depends on mood, story we are trying to convey. Maybe I don't see something the same way. I usually have a leeway where I can be funny or give my point of view. Once in a while I will see something obvious to me but it's not the goal and I'll get the, “hey, why did you say this” or “you left this out.” It's a never-ending evolution. Took a few weeks but they gave me enough trust.

Q: Let's talk Pittsburgh — you're doing well. Elias is doing well. Kurt Angle is back. You and your family have great roots with the Pittsburgh wrestling scene so it's got to make you feel good?

A: It's incredible, man. We were just there last week and travel department booked me a late flight so I went out with friends and had lunch. I went and saw my grandparents. I'm home and prodigal son is home, even though we're there several times a year but I finally took a day to hang out and enjoy Pittsburgh. It's really wild when you think about it because Pittsburgh is so Pittsburgh centric that anyone who seems to make it in any walk of life it's like, “that's our guy.” Even in WWE like the guys you just listed it's insane. I miss it. I'm trying to convince my wife to move back there at some point.

Q: Daniel Bryan returning, you're someone who knows about stopping your wrestling career and has been medically disqualified from being in-ring. I have to imagine you're happy about Daniel Bryan but how does it resonate for you?

A: That day was tough for me. I didn't know about it. Nobody gave me a heads up. For Bryan, I was stoked. He's a friend. He's incredible in the ring. That's where he belongs. It caught me off guard. I started asking questions to myself, Should I? What if? I had a few conversations with few people [in WWE] who put it out there. If you want to pursue this maybe we can look into it. So I spent about a week and a half weighing the options. It was, do I become a wrestler again and what happens?

Q: Because if you did this, you would have to step down from your current role, right?

A: Exactly. Again, this is all potential of would this work out, do I end up on the sidelines. I talked to my wife, talked to some friends. I think as much as I don't believe in fate, this all kind of worked itself out so I think this is where I belong so why step out of it?