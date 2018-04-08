WrestleMania superstars talk about stepping into the ring

TribLIVE caught up with several WWE talents this weekend for WrestleMania. In the video above, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talk about their time in WWE since coming over from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

And here are highlights of Q&A with various WWE superstars.

Samoa Joe

Q: We're waiting to see you get back in the ring, Joe. Any time table you can give us?

A: Sooner than later. [Smirks]

Q: Biggest difference here [WWE] versus everywhere else you've worked in the world?

A: The scale of the events here are far and way bigger than any other company. I think that's the biggest thing. Now, how stacked the roster is, with the international stars now who are WWE stars, it's a great time to be in this company.

Q: It seems to becoming more and more, people like yourself, Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey, people who have a sports background, do you see that trend continuing or does it have a ceiling and only so many can translate into this entertainment business?

A: Absolutely not, only going to be more of a thing. I agree 100%. It's funny because I've had the great pleasure of growing up with and knowing fighters and a lot of camps, seeing what they go through. Funny thing is, when you look at fighters they want to be wrestlers. The [Muhammad] Ali and Gorgeous George comparison is spot on. They've gotten their hype from us. Hey, sometimes they even do it better than us which is a shame.

By the way, this weekend doesn't count as that because it was a debacle and ridiculous. That being said, we are going to see more of these athletes. Like Matt Riddle out there who is incredible and doing an incredible job. I just heard about a show he did the other night and bringing new facets to the game and introducing fans to new genres. As the fan base gets more educated and learns more about MMA and combat sports, and even in boxing, I think people understand more now than ever.

I'm sure the Mayweather's would disagree with me [laughs]. But it's the truth and people are getting a better understanding of combat sports and you're going to see a lot of combat athletes make the transition. Unless you're a top guy in UFC or Bellator, it's hard to make a decent living in the MMA game. I've been on the front line with dudes in the MMA game who have been very successful and it's a rough go so you're going to see a lot of talents transition over to WWE and I'm looking forward to it.

Q: Joe, if you can narrow it down, who is the toughest guy in the ring?

A: Oddly enough when you talk about toughness I think Dean Ambrose is top of our company. He's out with an injury now, but I've always been impressed with him. He's a guy who you know has been perennially hurt and the injury he's dealing with now isn't new. He's had that for quite a while, toughed it out and doing his best to rehab, but he's a tough guy and doesn't try and take a night off.

New Day

Q: You've been together for a long time in this day and age, and often with tag teams or trio's you have one person who excels or one gets left behind, but all 3 of your careers have excelled.

A: For sure. That was always a goal for us. We didn't want one guy to be perceived as the leader. You don't have the same legs in a group if it's one person who sticks out and the rest are the schlubs. One of the best things that happened is me and Kofi being more established, us being able to run for a while was great, but when we finally got the green light to get Woods in more of these matches and people are like he can go!

Nia Jax

Q: Bigger sized talents, like yourself or Braun Strowman, are getting over as babyfaces, who are sympathetic characters, which isn't traditional, but you're connecting with the audience and grabbing people's emotions.

A: I think it's great. I think it's something that's been around, but nobody has faced it head on. Now, it's showing Bran Strowman, one of the best athletes we have, who as is a big dude, but one of the best athletes we have who can move and kill you. I'm a bigger girl, but I'm an athlete and I can move and I can kill you. WWE is giving us a platform to show bigger people are just as beautiful, just as talented, just as worthy to be on that WrestleMania card, on top and on the marquee.

AJ Styles

Q: It's the dream match, WWE is acknowledging it, fans are, it's what you wait for: WrestleMania with the dream opponent.

A. Let's be honest, who thought Shinsuke and AJ Styles would be in WWE? Now we're going to entertain millions of fans at WrestleMania for a first time. I would definitely say it's a dream match.

Q: Since coming to WWE, in every big match you have delivered and then some. What's the clutch performance about? Do you let those expectations rest on you?

A: Sometimes it sucks getting these expectations riled up. Sometimes they are so high and it's like how can I meet those? They're difficult. They're a challenge and I like that.

Q: Other than yours, what match at WrestleMania are you most looking forward to?

A: Charlotte and Asuka I'm looking forward to. It's very interesting. Similar to Shinsuke and I. They haven't done much in ring together. One has never been beaten and Charlotte is a stud. It's going to be cool to see.