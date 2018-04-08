Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Tiger Woods closes strong at Masters, ready for break

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 8:37 p.m.
Tiger Woods walks the sixth hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Getty Images
Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia.
Getty Images
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods nearly aced a hole and made his lone eagle of the week.

The four-time Masters champion somewhat returned to form at Augusta National. It was just a few days too late to be more than an afterthought at golf's first major.

Woods closed with a flurry, recording a 3-under-par 69 in the final round at the Masters. He finished 1-over for the tournament, 16 strokes behind winner Patrick Reed and in a four-way tie for 32nd.

It was far from what the 42-year-old Woods wanted, but he left the hallowed grounds feeling better about his game than he did a few days before and more encouraged than his last few trips to Augusta National.

Woods last played the event in 2015. He returned the last two years for the champions' dinner, but didn't get on the course. The hiatus left him feeling nostalgic during his walk to the 18th green.

“This is one of the greatest walks in all of golf,” Woods said afterward. “And I had missed it for the last couple of years. I hadn't been able to play in it, so now I'm glad I'm competing in this tournament. And to face the challenges out there, I missed it. I really did. I missed playing out here. I missed competing against these guys. Such a great event. Best (event) in all of our sport.”

Woods started the weekend more than a dozen shots out of the lead and knew he would need something special to happen to get back in contention. It never happened. Never even came close.

But there were some glimpses Sunday in his traditional red shirt.

Woods had two birdies and an eagle on the back and looked like he would get to even par for the event. He lamented his iron play for the fourth straight day and loathed two three-putts, including one for bogey on No. 18.

“Another loose day with the irons,” he said. “And I putted awful. It was possibly the highest score I could have shot today. All in all, a bittersweet ending.”

He still drew one of the round's largest galleries, giving spectators a reason to get to the course long before the leaders arrived at the practice range. They simply wanted to catch a glimpse of one of golf's greatest players.

Woods is assured of moving back into the top 100 in the world, notable because he was at No. 1,199 just over four months ago when he returned from yet another long layoff following a fourth back surgery.

Woods plans to take some time off in April, maybe even putting the clubs in the closet for a few weeks to “kind of get away for a while.”

“The run up to this event is pretty hard and pretty grueling,” said Woods, who finished 12th, tied for second and tied for fifth in three tournaments on the Florida Swing. “I pushed myself pretty hard to get ready. And I peaked at it four times over the course of my career, and it's tiring.”

