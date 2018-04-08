Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carli Lloyd's 100th international goal leads U.S. over Mexico 6-2

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Carli Lloyd of United States celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half against the Mexico at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images
Carli Lloyd of United States celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half against the Mexico at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Carli Lloyd of United States scores a goal in the first half defended by Cecilia Santiago #12 of Mexico and Greta Espinoza #22 in the first half at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 8, 2018 in Houston.
Getty Images
Carli Lloyd of United States scores a goal in the first half defended by Cecilia Santiago #12 of Mexico and Greta Espinoza #22 in the first half at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 8, 2018 in Houston.
Carli Lloyd of United States takes photos with fans after the game against the Mexico at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 8, 2018 in Houston.
Getty Images
Carli Lloyd of United States takes photos with fans after the game against the Mexico at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 8, 2018 in Houston.

Updated 4 hours ago

HOUSTON — Carli Lloyd became the sixth American to score 100 international goals, putting the United States ahead as it rallied for a 6-2 win over Mexico in an exhibition Sunday.

Alex Morgan scored twice for the second straight game as the Americans played another prep match ahead of World Cup qualifying in October. Megan Rapinoe chipped the goalkeeper to score from 35 yards and had four assists, one short of the U.S. record.

Lloyd, a two-time FIFA Player of the Year, scored in the 34th minute. Rapinoe's cross went all the way across the field, and Lindsey Horan kicked the ball back into the penalty area, where it was deflected by goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago. Mallory Pugh's volley ricocheted off the crossbar and Lloyd headed the ball into the open net from at the goal line.

The 35-year-old midfielder became the 16th woman to reach the century mark, joining fellow Americans Abby Wambach (184), Mia Hamm (158), Kristine Lilly (130), Michelle Akers (105) and Tiffeny Milbrett (100). Wambach holds the women's world record.

CONCACAF announced Sunday that World Cup qualifying will take place in October, with group stage matches in Cary, North Carolina, and Edinberg, Texas. The semifinals and final will be in Frisco, Texas from Oct. 14-17.

Wearing the captain's armband, Lloyd made her 252nd appearance with the national team. She scored three goals in the 2015 Women's World Cup final.

"It's obviously a great milestone, but I've got a lot of things I still want to accomplish left in my career," Lloyd said. "To look back on where I started in 2005 to the player I've become, you don't very often get to sit back and reflect because you're always waiting for that next big thing."

Lloyd also scored in the first match of the exhibition series against Mexico, a 4-1 victory Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla. Lloyd's goal was the third in four minutes at the start of the second half. Morgan scored twice in the span, including a successful penalty kick.

Playing in her home stadium, goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her first international start.

Pugh beat goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago to put the U.S. ahead in the third minute, her fifth international goal this year and 11th overall for the 19-year-old. She also scored in the opening match against Mexico.

Mexico went ahead when Monica Ocampo scored in the 16th minute and Kiana Palacios in the 24th, her first international goal. Horan tied the score for the US in the 25th.

Morgan scored in the 43rd and 68th minutes. Rapinoe got her goal in the 64th when she chipped Santiago after running onto a sliding clearance by the goalkeeper.

