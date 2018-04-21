Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Decades later, Pittsburgh Pipers finally got championship rings

Chuck Curti | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
Steve Vacendak, a reserve guard for the 1967-68 Pittsburgh Pipers, spearheaded the effort to get belated championship rings made.
Submitted
Steve Vacendak, a reserve guard for the 1967-68 Pittsburgh Pipers, spearheaded the effort to get belated championship rings made.
The Pittsburgh Pipers ABA championship ring.
Submitted
The Pittsburgh Pipers ABA championship ring.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Pipers won the ABA championship in the league's inaugural season of 1967-68 but had little tangible evidence.

“I think I got $4,000 and a plastic trophy,” said Jim Jarvis, a reserve guard, “and I have no idea where that trophy is.”

About 15 years ago, Steve Vacendak, another reserve from the Pipers title team, figured it was about time for the players to get championship rings. He contacted his former teammates and asked them if they were interested in having rings made.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, so Vacendak spearheaded the effort to get rings made. Several players, he said, purchased them as a belated memento of their championship season.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

Related Content
Fifty years after their ABA title, Pittsburgh Pipers still looking for recognition
To two generations of Pittsburghers who have been raised to believe theirs isn't a basketball town, an account of the 1967-68 Pittsburgh Pipers seems apocryphal ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me