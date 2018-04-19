Wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies

The NBA world was jolted Wednesday with news that Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, had died. She reportedly had been ill for an “extended period,” as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, and her passing produced an outpouring of sympathy for Popovich and the San Antonio organization in general.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

According to the Spurs, the Popoviches were married for four decades, and they had two children and two grandchildren. The team asked for the media to “respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.”

“Obviously I'm a huge Pop fan. I love Pop. That's such a tragedy,” LeBron James said, just after his Cavaliers defeated the Pacers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. “My best wishes go out to Pop and his family.

“I know that's devastating news,” James continued with visible emotion. “It's just a lot. The NBA family, we stick together. I know we compete every night, but something like this happens, and it just puts everything in perspective. ... I know the man above never makes a mistake, even when sometimes you have to ask why, but that's just terrible news, and my best of luck to Pop and everyone in San Antonio and the whole Spurs family.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose team is in the midst of a playoff series against the Spurs and was holding a practice when the news broke, was reported to be “too stunned” to offer immediate comment on Erin Popovich's death. Kerr has had a close bond with his San Antonio counterpart dating to the late 1990s, when Kerr played for the Popovich's Spurs.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant also struggled for words, while some other NBA players took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness.

Numerous media members, with whom the 69-year-old Popovich has been known to have more than his share of prickly exchanges, also offered their condolences.

“Beyond heartbroken for Coach Popovich, his immediate family and his Spurs family,” TNT sideline reporter David Aldridge said on Twitter. “Blessings to all on your loss.”

In a 2012 radio interview, Popovich acknowledged he can be difficult with reporters, and he said that his wife frequently called him out for that.

“It entertains everybody but my wife,” he said. “When I get home and she says, ‘Jeez, why are you so mean? You're a jerk, people hate you.' I go, ‘I'm sorry honey, I have to do better next time.' ”