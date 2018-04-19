Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
In this March 27, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. The wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67. The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The team didn't provide further details. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
SAN ANTONIO — The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. The team didn't provide further details.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

The Popovichs have two children and two grandchildren. They met at the Air Force Academy in the 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was Air Force's head athletic trainer.

Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Popovich ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.

