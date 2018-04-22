Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Inaugural Pete Antimarino Golf Tournament set for July 26

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Walter 'Pete' Antimarino
Walter 'Pete' Antimarino

Updated 4 hours ago

The inaugural Pete Antimarino Golf Tournament will be July 26 at Meadowink Golf Course.

The event is an opportunity for those who knew the Gateway football coaching legend to gather and reminisce while raising funds for the Pete Antimarino Scholarship Fund.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the fund which will help members of the Gators football team further their education.

Antimarino died in May of 2017 at the age of 91.

There are several golfing and sponsorship opportunities. One can sign up individually or as part of a group of four.

Registration the day of the event begins at 8 a.m. A putting contest will be at 9:15, with a shotgun start at 10.

A buffet dinner will conclude the day at 3 p.m. with prizes and awards presented at 3:45.

Antimarino coached the Gateway football team from the school's formation in 1958 to 1989. He compiled a 256-93-13 record in 32 seasons and led five of those teams to WPIAL championships.

He helped Gateway capture 18 conference titles, and his 1965, 1969, 1972, 1974 and 1986 squads finished their seasons undefeated.

Antimarino is a member of numerous halls of fame, including Gateway, WPIAL and the East Boros chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

To obtain a registration form or for more information, email Tony Petrocelli at tony@petrocellicompany.com.

Registration is limited to 144 golfers.

Checks can be made payable to the ‘Pete Antimarino Scholarship Fund' and sent, with the registration form, to Pete Antimarino, Jr., 2303 Salem Drive, Pittsburgh, 15237.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me