Inaugural Pete Antimarino Golf Tournament set for July 26

The inaugural Pete Antimarino Golf Tournament will be July 26 at Meadowink Golf Course.

The event is an opportunity for those who knew the Gateway football coaching legend to gather and reminisce while raising funds for the Pete Antimarino Scholarship Fund.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the fund which will help members of the Gators football team further their education.

Antimarino died in May of 2017 at the age of 91.

There are several golfing and sponsorship opportunities. One can sign up individually or as part of a group of four.

Registration the day of the event begins at 8 a.m. A putting contest will be at 9:15, with a shotgun start at 10.

A buffet dinner will conclude the day at 3 p.m. with prizes and awards presented at 3:45.

Antimarino coached the Gateway football team from the school's formation in 1958 to 1989. He compiled a 256-93-13 record in 32 seasons and led five of those teams to WPIAL championships.

He helped Gateway capture 18 conference titles, and his 1965, 1969, 1972, 1974 and 1986 squads finished their seasons undefeated.

Antimarino is a member of numerous halls of fame, including Gateway, WPIAL and the East Boros chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

To obtain a registration form or for more information, email Tony Petrocelli at tony@petrocellicompany.com.

Registration is limited to 144 golfers.

Checks can be made payable to the ‘Pete Antimarino Scholarship Fund' and sent, with the registration form, to Pete Antimarino, Jr., 2303 Salem Drive, Pittsburgh, 15237.

Michael Love