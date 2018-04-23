Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon

The Associated Press | Monday, April 23, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Seen from the ramparts above the roadway, runners make their way over Tower Bridge, London, during the 2018 London Marathon, Sunday April 22, 2018.
Steven Paston/AP
Seen from the ramparts above the roadway, runners make their way over Tower Bridge, London, during the 2018 London Marathon, Sunday April 22, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

LONDON — London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of Sunday's race in the hottest conditions ever seen for the event.

Matt Campbell, a chef from northwest England who was a contestant on a reality TV cooking show last year, collapsed after 22.5 miles.

Organizers say “although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.”

Campbell last year appeared on the BBC's “Masterchef: The Professionals.”

Organizers say a medical examination is still required to discover the cause of death.

The Met Office said temperatures reached 73.8 degrees near the end of the 26.2-mile course.

