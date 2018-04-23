Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Ocean Resort Casino bringing virtual golf to Atlantic City

The Associated Press | Monday, April 23, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
A view into a couple of Topgolf Swing Suite's bays at Ocean Resort Casino.
Topgolf Swing Suite
A view into a couple of Topgolf Swing Suite's bays at Ocean Resort Casino.

Updated 10 hours ago

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino is bringing virtual golf to the gambling resort's Boardwalk.

The former Revel property, due to reopen under a new brand this summer, says it will offer the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite. It will feature a lounge in which players will engage in various virtual golf games, as well as a virtual putting green and interactive multi-sport games.

Monday's announcement comes as Ocean Resort begins to roll out its offerings as one of two shuttered casinos planning to reopen this summer. It will join the former Trump Taj Mahal, which is reopening June 28 as a Hard Rock casino.

No opening date has yet been announced for Ocean Resort.

Earlier this month the resort affiliated with the Hyatt hotel chain.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me