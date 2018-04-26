Lernerville set to open 2018 season after one-week delay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Key dates: Friday opening night, and points start; May 4, All Star Sprints; May 19, Monster Trucks; June 8, fireworks; June 21-23, 12th World of Outlaws Firecracker 100; July 17, 27th WoO Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup XXVI; Aug. 24, points end; Aug. 25, Monster Trucks; Sept. 15, Autumn-Motive Fest; Sept. 22, WoO Sprints Commonwealth Clash; Oct. 11-13, 10th Annual DIRTcar Round Up Steel City Stampede

After a one-week delay, Lernerville Speedway will kick-start its 51st season of racing Friday and begin a schedule that has something for just about any racing fan.

“We are looking forward to a very exciting year with a schedule that is jam-packed for our fans,” said the Rev. Tim Tomson, Lernerville general manager.

The schedule contains its usual four-division races each Friday with Sprint Cars, Late Models, V-8 Modifieds and Stocks; stops by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models; and the All Star Sprints.

New on the schedule is racing on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning May 16 and running through September, with RUSH Wingless Sprints, 4-Cylinders and UTV side-by-sides. Tomson also added another Monster Truck event to the schedule, so there are two on May 19 and Aug. 25.

“It's better to use the speedway for as many events as possible, and I am trying to cross the two different fanbases — cars and the side-by-side — and bring them together,” Tomson said. “The Monster Truck show we had last year was nearly sold out.”

Since 1979, Lernerville Speedway and the World of Outlaws have been connected. The first of two WoO Sprint shows will be the 27th Annual Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on July 17, and the second, Sept. 22, is the Commonwealth Clash.

The WoO Late Model Series has just one event, but that is the three-day Firecracker 100 from June 21-23. The first special show of the season is May 4 with the All-Star Sprints. The BRP Big Block Modifieds will make a stop at the track July 20 as part of Modified Mania.

Points racing for the regular weekly divisions is scheduled to begin Friday, and the final night of points racing is Aug. 24.

Along with the schedule, Tomson mentioned a lot of physical improvements to the facility, even though painting goals have been hampered by cold and wet weather. Some worn-out wooden bleachers were replaced by aluminum bleachers. Concessions stands were renovated and work continues on the numerous restroom facilities.

A complete schedule and ticket information can be found on the track's website, lernerville.com.

Thomas Zuck is a freelance writer.