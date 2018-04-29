Big wave: Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa credited with world record
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Rodrigo Koxa has been credited with a world record for riding the biggest wave ever surfed.
The World Surf League confirmed the record at its Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday, saying its judging panel determined that a wave Koxa surfed at Naraze, Portugal, on Nov. 8 was 80 feet.
New Guinness World Record: Biggest Wave Ever Surfed (80 Feet) Rodrigo Koxa @ Nazaré, Portugal https://t.co/9zzcRsXnPm pic.twitter.com/A58c7PxYcJ— Sports Unlimited ⚽ (@sports_unlmtd) April 30, 2018
The Brazilian surfer's mark overtook the record of 78 feet which Garrett McNamara set in 2011.
Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa broke the world record for the highest wave ever surfed, during a session in Nazare, Portugal, according to the World Surf League pic.twitter.com/v6YB9MVmnf— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 29, 2018
"The award goes to the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year," The WSL said in a statement. "Not only did Koxa win this year's honor, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed.
It's official: new world record for biggest wave ever surfed was just won by Rodrigo Koxa for his 80-footer at Nazare. Full wrap of the WSL Big Wave Awards: https://t.co/zQqyy2p0i7 pic.twitter.com/AcMid9cQl8— Surfline (@surfline) April 29, 2018
Koxa described the award as "a dream come true."